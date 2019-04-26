Lil Xan thinks his girlfriend Annie Smith might have faked her pregnancy and miscarriage

caption Lil Xan and Annie Smith revealed ultrasound photos on YouTube. source YouTube

Lil Xan said in an interview with the podcast No Jumper on Tuesday that he was 50/50 on whether or not his girlfriend Annie Smith was ever pregnant.

The couple had announced Smith was pregnant in February, and were criticized after fans pointed out that their ultrasound photos looked like ones found in Google Images.

Smith announced earlier in April that she had a miscarriage, and now Lil Xan is asking for proof that she was pregnant.

Lil Xan has revealed that he is questioning if his girlfriend, Annie Smith, faked her pregnancy and miscarriage months after fans pointed out that their ultrasound photos looked like ones found in Google Images.

During an interview with the podcast No Jumper on Tuesday, the 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, said he was “50/50” on whether the pregnancy was real.

“There’s definitely things that are questionable,” he said. “I really did start seeing a belly. It pisses me off because if I’m right, people are like, ‘Lil Xan faked his pregnancy,’ when I literally was with everyone else thinking that I had a baby on the way.”

Lil Xan and Smith announced in February that Smith was pregnant, and later shared a YouTube video featuring ultrasound photos that fans later claimed were fake. Smith made a public statement assuring that her pregnancy was real.

At the beginning of April, however, Smith told her Instagram followers that she had a miscarriage.

Now Lil Xan is questioning if the pregnancy was real.

“I did not fake a pregnancy,” Lil Xan said. “I saw two pregnancy tests with the line that said, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, so she’s definitely pregnant.’ But, I mean, I didn’t watch her pee.”

He said it’s “pretty easy” to fake a pregnancy test.

Lil Xan said he has asked Smith for proof of the miscarriage, and they’re “supposed to be getting some documentation from Kaiser Permanente,” a healthcare company based in Oakland, California.

“This is another suspicious thing – I was like, ‘Go down to the hospital – because it’s on our street – and get the paperwork saying you had a miscarriage,’ but she came back saying, ‘Oh, I have to do this process and s—.’ It really gets you thinking, you know what I mean? I want to give her the benefit of the doubt,” the rapper said.

The current status of Smith and Lil Xan’s relationship is unclear.

He told the radio show that he loves Smith but it’s “complicated” and that they were in “limbo.”

But a day after Lil Xan made his comments about the pregnancy, he shared a photo of him and Smith, along with the caption: “I can be an a—— sometimes but I’m a really nice guy.”