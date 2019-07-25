Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart declined to be interviewed as a couple for their joint magazine cover, 2 months before they reportedly broke up

caption Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart at the Met Gala on May 6, 2019. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart recently posed together for W magazine’s latest cover, which was unveiled on Thursday.

The “Riverdale” costars had declined to be interviewed as a couple.

“We’re acknowledging that we’re in a relationship, but it’s a small part of who we are as people,” Reinhart said. “We want our own separate identities.”

According to W’s writer, the young actors broke up two months after he interviewed them.

After the cover story was released, however, Reinhart and Sprouse both appeared to dispute reports of their split.

Indeed, according to W’s David Amsden, the “Riverdale” costars had declined to be interviewed as a couple for the cover story.

“We’re not fighting with the idea that people group us together, but we are paired up a lot,” Reinhart said. “We’re acknowledging that we’re in a relationship, but it’s a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities.”

For his part, to explain their decision to be interviewed separately, Sprouse said his then-girlfriend “speaks for herself and deserves her own voice box in every single way.”

“Two months later the two would part ways romantically,” Amsden wrote, “lending credence to my suspicions that the separate interviews might have been connected to the two of them being uncertain about their future together.”

While it’s unclear when exactly the interview was conducted, sources previously told E! News that Reinhart and Sprouse split “earlier this summer.”

However, after the cover story was released, Reinhart and Sprouse both re-posted images of the cover on Instagram, appearing to dispute reports of their split.

“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s—,” Reinhart wrote in her caption.

“UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult,” Sprouse wrote.

A separate source had told E! News that, since they spend so much time together while filming “Riverdale,” a reconciliation is basically “inevitable.” Sprouse and Reinhart portray Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper, who are a couple on the hit CW show.

But in her interview with W, Reinhart alludes to the possibility of a divide between their characters.

“If and when we break up on the show, I don’t know,” she said. “It’s weird being with an actor. You deal with s— no one has to deal with.”

Representatives for Sprouse, Reinhart, and W magazine didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.