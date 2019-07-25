Lili Reinhart just liked a video showing an awkward moment with Cole Sprouse, and it’s fanning breakup reports

caption Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at Comic-Con, just one day before widespread reports of their breakup. source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Fans think that Lili Reinhart’s social media activity is subtly shading Cole Sprouse in the wake of reports about their “very messy” breakup.

On Wednesday, Reinhart liked a video on Twitter that shows an awkward moment between herself and her reported ex-boyfriend.

The video, recorded on Saturday during San Diego’s Comic-Con, shows Reinhart staring down Sprouse and shaking her head as he tries to hand her a microphone. The Twitter user who posted it had tagged Reinhart, writing in Portuguese, “When I’m about to do something wrong and change my mind.”

Quando estou prestes a fazer uma coisa de errado e mudo de ideia:@lilireinhart pic.twitter.com/hx0q4DrKR4 — centralreinhart (@centralreinhart) July 24, 2019

On Monday, a source told E! News that the “Riverdale” costars had split “earlier this summer.” According to Us Weekly, Sprouse told a friend at SDCC that he and Reinhart were no longer together.

A subsequent report from E! News claims that, while the young actors weathered a “very messy breakup,” they’re “currently on much better terms.”

caption Sprouse and Reinhart portray Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on “Riverdale,” who are in a relationship onscreen. source The CW

“It seems they could be heading back in the direction of getting together,” an anoymous source told the website.

Another source added that, since they spend so much time together while filming “Riverdale,” a reconciliation is basically “inevitable.” Sprouse and Reinhart portray Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the hit CW show, who are in a relationship onscreen.

Some fans did point out that other videos from SDCC appear to show little tension between the two.

the way cole starts being all stupid after lili looks at him AH pic.twitter.com/SceSu36Mri — izzi ???? (@reinhartsreign) July 24, 2019

Lili telling cole to fix his hair rlly got me ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/89SNKqFudY — ???????????????? ❤️ (@Classicx_Panda) July 20, 2019