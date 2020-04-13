Lili Reinhart gave an emotional update on her dog Milo after a ‘horrifying’ attack by another dog

caption Lili Reinhart’s dog underwent emergency surgery after being attacked by another dog. source Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Lili Reinhart‘s dog Milo is healing after being attacked by another dog while on a walk, the “Riverdale” actress told fans on her Instagram story on Saturday.

The 23-year-old gave emotional updates to her fans after explaining that Milo was rushed into emergency surgery following the attack.

“He’s okay. He’s home with me. He had surgery. He had a big wound on his head, so part of his head is shaved, and he has a little puncture wound right here as well that’s stitched up,” she said while rubbing her neck.

“I can honestly say it was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced. I keep having flashbacks of that entire situation and how traumatizing it was for him and me,” Reinhart said, continuing, “I just hope that he heals really well and that he’s not terrified of other dogs from now on.”

After sharing the positive news about Milo’s recovery, Reinhart posted a series of photos of her dog and expressed how grateful she is for his survival.

“I’m not sure what made that other dog release its grip on my little baby, but it’s a miracle. And I am so thankful that he is okay and safe at home with me,” Reinhart said.

caption Lili Reinhart’s dog recovers from emergency surgery. source Lili Reinhart/Instagram

She continued, “I thought I was going to lose him. His little head was in the jaws of a dog 10x his size. I was screaming his name at the top of my lungs and sobbing – I felt so helpless.”

caption Lili Reinhart’s dog Milo was attacked by another dog. source Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Reinhart added that she and Milo “cuddled on the couch for a while” after he returned home.

caption Lili Reinhart shared updates on her dog’s condition. source Lili Reinhart/Instagram

The actress first spoke about the attack in a video she shared on Instagram story on Friday.

“So, this is weird for me and I’m not exactly sure why I’m doing it but I guess for all the people out there who care about my little dog, Milo, I was taking him out today to get some exercise – I had a mask and gloves on, so don’t start with me about that – but he was attacked by another dog and it was pretty bad. So I had to rush him to the animal hospital, and he’s there now getting surgery,” Reinhart said while tearing up.

She continued, “He has a pretty deep wound on his neck. God, it was just a very, like, horrifying experience.”

Reinhart adopted Milo from Furever Freed Dog Rescue B.C. in February, calling him “my new baby” and “a great love of mine.”