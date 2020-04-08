Lilly Pulitzer used its excess fabric to create 27,500 mask covers for healthcare workers

- source
- Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer
- On Monday, Lilly Pulitzer shared that the brand’s employees and factory teams volunteered their time to create 27,500 mask covers in iconic prints.
- The mask covers were made in vibrant colors like bright pinks, blues, and orange for healthcare workers and first responders.
- The brand donated them to over 60 organizations.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Lilly Pulitzer employees are giving back to front-line workers in a beautiful way.
On Monday, the brand shared a post to its blog and Instagram saying that the employees and factory teams volunteered their time to create 27,500 mask covers with excess fabric.
“At Lilly Pulitzer, we believe in making the world a happier place one print at a time. In these current times, we know that our prints can do even more,” the blog post read.
View this post on Instagram
At Lilly Pulitzer, we believe in making the world a happier place one print at a time. In these current times, we know that our prints can do even more. Members of the Lilly team of factories and employees quickly went to action and volunteered their time to create 27,500 mask covers which have been donated to healthcare workers and first responders at over 60 organizations for their use. This is a cause near to all of our hearts as so many of us have family members, dear friends, and our cherished Lilly community that are on the front lines every single day. We thank them for all they do, and we encourage everyone to #bethesunshine in these unprecedented times. Stay tuned as we continue to share more ways you can join us in helping. The Lilly Community is so strong, and together we can do anything. #linkinprofile Update: We are honored to have had the opportunity to provide face mask covers to healthcare workers and first responders. These covers have been donated to more than 60 organizations and are not currently not available for sale at this time. If you are a part of a healthcare organization, please email publicrelations@lillypulitzer.com with this information, and we will add it to the list of organizations in need and will always do our best to support.
The mask covers were made in iconic prints and vibrant colors like bright pinks, blues, and orange. They were donated to over 60 organizations.
“This is a cause near to all of our hearts as so many of us have family members, dear friends, and our cherished Lilly community that are on the front lines every single day. We thank them for all they do, and we encourage everyone to #bethesunshine in these unprecedented times,” the post continued.
- source
- Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer
A representative for the brand shared a behind-the-scenes photo of an employee sewing the mask covers together.
- source
- Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer
After seeing how beautiful the mask covers were, the brand received inquiries about making them available to purchase and updated the caption in the Instagram post above to make it clear that they are currently not for sale.
Those who are part of a healthcare organization are encouraged to email publicrelations@lillypulitzer.com to be added to a list of organizations in need of help.
- Read more:
- Reese Witherspoon’s brand Draper James is giving free dresses to teachers across the country
- 29 fashion brands giving back in response to the coronavirus pandemic
- Brandon Maxwell is giving away wedding dresses to brides in need
- Fashion designers are now producing face masks and other medical supplies to help fight the coronavirus pandemic