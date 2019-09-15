9 things you should know about Lilly Singh, the former YouTuber tapped to host NBC’s new late-night show

Lilly Singh is the star of NBC‘s new late-night show, “A Little Late With Lilly” – and the only female late-night show host of the Big Four TV networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox).

Singh began her entertainment career on YouTube, making funny and self-deprecating videos that have made viewers from all over the world relate to her.

After amassing more than 15 million subscribers and billions of views on her “IISuperwomanII” YouTube channel, Singh began building her career outside of the video-sharing platform.

The 30-year-old has had roles in a few movies, written a book, and became good friends with her idol, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

If you don’t already know the name Lilly Singh, you will very soon.

The former YouTube star is heading to late night, and making waves as the only woman who will host a late night show on the Big Four TV networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox). The 30-year-old is also known to be open about her sexuality and often talks about the importance of mental health.

Since “A Little Late With Lilly” is set to premiere on Monday, here are some things you should know about the self-proclaimed “Superwoman.”

She grew up in Scarborough, Canada.

Singh is of Indian descent, with her parents moving from India’s Punjab to Canada in the 1970s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2015, she moved to Los Angeles in order to further her career in the entertainment business.

“When I used to live in Toronto, I would always be the busiest person out of all my friends… no one could relate to what I was doing,” she told BBC. “When I’m in LA, I constantly feel like I’m keeping up with people and I love that.”

She started creating YouTube videos during her final year of college in 2010, when she was studying psychology.

After a year of creating comedic videos in which she explored her identity as an Indian woman as well as her love of hip hop and dancing, she caught the attention of YouTube executives and joined the Partner Program, according to Forbes.

Singh has since amassed more than 15 million subscribers with billions of views on her YouTube channel, “IISuperwomanII.”

She took a hiatus from YouTube at the height of her popularity to focus on her mental health.

caption Lilly Singh explained she needed a break from YouTube in 2018. source YouTube/IISuperwomanII

In November 2018, Singh shared a video with the title “I’ll see you soon…,” and explained that she was going to take an “indefinite break” from making YouTube videos.

“Why do I want to take a break? There’s many reasons,” Singh said in the video. “First and foremost: my mental health … I am mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually exhausted.”

Singh went on to explain that after consistently making YouTube videos for eight years, she wasn’t feeling great.

“I want to be honest with you, I could be happier,” she said. “I’m not my optimal happiness right now, I could be mentally healthier. I don’t feel like I’m completely mentally healthy. There’s a lot going on up here that I need to address and I’m not able to constantly pumping out content.”

A month later, she was back on the platform and posting her videos.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was her idol, and now they’re good friends.

caption Lilly Singh and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have done some YouTube videos together. source YouTube/IISuperwomanII

She met Johnson at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, and from there have made a few videos together. Singh also recently told Marie Claire that she’s now “in a position where, if I need advice, I call Dwayne.”

In addition to Johnson, Singh also became good friends with Priyanka Chopra and was invited to a few of Chopra’s wedding festivities.

She came out as bisexual on social media.

Earier in 2019, Singh took to Twitter to come out as bisexual, a moment she said was a big step for her.

In her tweet, she checked marked “Female,” “Couloured,” and “Bisexual.”

“Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers,” Singh added. “No matter how many ‘boxes’ you check, I encourage you to do the same x.”

She was met with praise from fans and followers soon after.

She wrote a New York Times best selling book, “How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.”

caption Lilly Singh in the Kaufmann Concert Hall at the 92nd Street Y to discuss her book, “How to Be a Bawse.” source Demis Maryannakis/STAR MAX/IPx

Singh used her own stories to inspire others to become a “bawse,” or a person who exudes confidence and reaches their goals, in her 2017 self-help book.

She is worth an estimated $16 million, according to Forbes.

She’s been one of the highest paid YouTubers since 2015. However, in 2018, she spoke out about the lack of women on Forbes’ list of highest paid YouTube stars.

“[Two] years ago it was almost even between male [and] female, last year it was just me and this year there are no females at all,” she wrote in a Twitter post. “Something I predicted in my Instagram caption last year. I’m concerned the digital space is going to repeat the mistakes of ancient industries. Hope I’m wrong.”

She’s had small roles in several movies.

caption Christina Applegate and Lilly Singh shared a scene in 2016’s “Bad Moms.” source STX Entertainment

Singh appeared in 2016’s “Bad Moms” alongside Mila Kunis, Kirsten Bell, and Christina Applegate.

She also voiced Misty and Bubbles in “Ice Age: Collision Course,” and starred in Michael B. Jordan’s “Fahrenheit 451” in 2018.

Now, Singh is gearing up to take on TV. Her show will be based on sketches and won’t necessarily be heavy on the politics.

Singh said she wants to focus on the positive for her show.

She recently told Marie Claire that one of her highest priorities is “to make sure women and people of color are involved. I am constantly putting down my foot about that.”