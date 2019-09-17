7 trailblazing women who helped pave the way for Lilly Singh in late-night TV

caption From left, Chelsea Handler, Lilly Singh, and Busy Philipps have all hosted late-night programs. source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic, and Steve Granitz/WireImage

Late-night newcomer Lilly Singh is making waves for being the first openly bisexual woman of color to host a late-night TV show.

Singh’s show, “A Little Late,” premiered on Monday, and she’ll be the only woman hosting a daily late-night program on a major network.

Past female late-night hosts have included icons like Joan Rivers and Carole Burnett, although Singh is the first South Asian queer host in television history.

Other trailblazers include Wanda Sykes and Mo’Nique.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

YouTuber and late-night newcomer Lilly Singh is making waves for being the first queer South Asian to host a nightly network talk show with her new NBC program “A Little Late.”

Additionally, Singh is currently the only woman hosting a nightly talk show on a major network, but she’s not the first woman to do so. Currently, Samantha Bee is the only other woman hosting a late-night show, although her show, “Full Frontal,” only airs once a week.

But in the past, comedians like Wanda Sykes, Joan Rivers, and Chelsea Handler have all hosted nightly talk shows, with varying levels of success. Other trailblazers include actress Mo’Nique and comic Robin Thede.

Here are seven women who helped pave the way for Lilly Singh in late-night TV.

Joan Rivers first appeared as a guest on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson, but eventually went on to have her own late-night show.

caption Betty White, left, is interviewed by Joan Rivers for “The Joan Rivers Show.” source Joseph Del Valle/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rivers established her comedic style while guest-starring on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” in the mid-’60s, and eventually got her own show in 1986 on Fox – “The Late Show With Joan Rivers.”

With “The Late Show,” the comedian became the first woman to host a late-night talk show on a major network.

She went on to host the syndicated daytime show, “The Joan Rivers Show,” from 1989 to 1993.

Rivers won a Daytime Emmy award for her eponymous show.

Comedian Wanda Sykes’ late-night show on Fox only lasted one season, but it was still groundbreaking at the time.

caption Wanda Sykes is known for her roles on sitcoms like “The New Adventures of Old Christine.” source Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

Sykes was the host of her own late-night talk show from 2009 to 2010, becoming one of the first African-American women and one of the first openly LGBT people to host a show on a major network.

Her show opened with a monologue and also featured discussions throughout, and comedian Keith Robinson co-starred with Sykes as her sidekick.

Eventually, Fox canceled the series in 2010, after just one season.

Mo’Nique hosted her late-night talk show on BET for a few years.

caption Mo’Nique won an Academy award for her role in 2009’s “Precious.” source Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Comedian and Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique hosted her late-night talk show from 2009 to 2011, when it was canceled.

Like other late-night shows, “The Mo’Nique Show” featured celebrity guests and musical performances, as well as a resident DJ.

Robin Thede’s “The Rundown” focused on politics and pop culture.

caption Robin Thede was a writer and correspondent on “The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore.” source Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Thede, a former head writer and correspondent on “The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore,” hosted her own weekly show on BET for one season before it was canceled in 2018.

“The Rundown With Robin Thede” featured Thede commenting on a wide variety of topics, including pop culture, politics, and social issues, in addition to comedy sketches and pop culture parodies. The show even had a podcast aftershow called “The Ran-down.”

Chelsea Handler was one of the most well-known late-night hosts on television.

caption Chelsea Handler has hosted several talk shows throughout her career. source E!/”Chelsea Lately”

Comedian Chelsea Handler is best known for her late-night E! talk show “Chelsea Lately,” which aired from 2007 to 2014, making it one of the longest-running talk shows hosted by a woman.

Before “Chelsea Lately,” Handler starred in a sketch comedy show called “The Chelsea Handler Show.” And following the conclusion of “Chelsea Lately,” the comedian hosted “Chelsea” on Netflix, another late-night show (though you could watch it at any time of the day).

Samantha Bee rose to fame as a “Daily Show” correspondent, but now has her own talk show.

caption Samantha Bee worked as a correspondent for “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” for 12 years. source TBS

After serving as a correspondent for “The Daily Show” for nearly 12 years, Bee left to start her own late-night show, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.”

The show, which began airing weekly in 2015, features Bee commenting on political and social topics, as well as comedic sketches and guest appearances. It’s set to air through 2020 officially.

Busy Philipps hosted the short-lived “Busy Tonight” from 2018 to 2019.

caption Busy Philipps has appeared on shows like “Freaks and Geeks” and “Dawson’s Creek” source Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Philipps’ E! show featured the star commenting on pop culture news items and trending stories, as well as celebrity interviews and comedic segments.

“Busy Tonight” was canceled after one season, but Philipps said she was hoping to continue the series at another network.