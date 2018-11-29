Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Adridge’s beauty routine includes a sheet mask for her baby bump

- source
- Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
- Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge shared her favorite makeup and skin-care products while demonstrating her beauty routine in a video with Vogue.
- After applying a face mask, the currently pregnant model revealed the unique sheet mask she uses on her stomach.
- She uses the $12 Belly Mask by Hatch, which the brand says will help minimize stretch marks and hydrate dry skin.
- Aldridge said that she likes to use products with as many natural ingredients as possible while pregnant, including choices from brands like Kora Organics and Kate McLeod.
- See all the details of Aldridge’s beauty routine on Vogue and in the video below.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.