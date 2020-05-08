Fans think Lily Allen and David Harbour are engaged after the singer wore a diamond ring for an Instagram photo

caption Lily Allen and David Harbour have reportedly been dating since October 2019. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Fans are speculating that Lily Allen and David Harbour are engaged after the “Smile” singer posted a photo while wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger.

While the 35-year-old Allen’s caption suggests that she was trying to show off her “ripped” body, one eagle-eyed fan was more concerned with the jewelry the singer was wearing than with her toned physique.

“Um… engagement ring??????????????” the fan commented on Allen’s picture, which shows the singer posing in front of a mirror, a diamond very clearly visible on her hand, although it appears to be on her right hand, not her left where an engagement ring would normally be.

Allen responded with a cheeky reference to Brad Pitt’s famous line in 1999’s “Fight Club,” when he says, “The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club.”

“first rule of engagement club………” Allen wrote back to the fan, seemingly adding fuel to the fire.

Representatives for Allen and Harbour didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment about their possible engagement, but this isn’t the first time the couple (who’ve been linked together since October) have seemingly hinted at taking their relationship to the next level.

In March, 45-year-old Harbour referred to Allen as his “wife” during an Instagram live video the two were doing. When a fan asked Allen how many copies her 2018 album “No Shame” sold, she said, laughing, “I don’t know, like 5,000?”

“You think you married a pop star? You didn’t,” Allen continued, speaking to Harbour. “Not that we’re married. We’re not married. I just want to make sure you know.”

The “Stranger Things” actor only added to the speculation, however, when he said of Allen, “But she is my wife, my wife.”

“We do pretend,” Allen said.