Lily Collins wore a sequin romper with a plunging neckline to a Saint Laurent fashion show

- source
- Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
- Lily Collins attended the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday wearing a low-cut sequin romper from the brand’s Spring 2020 collection.
- The actress paired the YSL outfit with sheer black tights and $874 patent-leather pumps.
- At the show, Collins was pictured sitting in the front row next to Kit Harington and Hailey Bieber.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Lily Collins‘ latest outfit is the definition of chic.
On Tuesday, the actress attended the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris wearing a sequin romper with a plunging neckline. She paired it with sheer black tights and $874 patent-leather pumps from the same designer.
The romper is from the brand’s Spring 2020 collection, so it’s not currently for sale, but the heels were available for pre-order at the time of writing.
- source
- Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
Collins kept it simple when it came to her accessories, wearing small hoop earrings, a yellow-gold Cartier Love Bracelet, dainty silver rings, and a YSL handbag.
- source
- Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images
Once inside, the 30-year-old star was photographed sitting in the front row next to Kit Harington and Hailey Bieber. The “Game of Thrones” star looked dapper in an all-black suit, while the model stunned in a minidress with a daring cutout.
- source
- Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
Ahead of the Saint Laurent show on Tuesday, Collins was photographed arriving at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Monday wearing an outfit that was very different from her daring look. She wore a camel coat, a Vivienne Westwood sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers, and a Burberry backpack.
- source
- Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images