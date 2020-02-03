Lily-Rose Depp wore a lace catsuit that was entirely see-through to the 2020 BAFTAs

caption Lily-Rose Depp attended the 2020 BAFTAs. source Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images

Many stars showed up to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, or BAFTAs, on Sunday wearing over-the-top outfits.

Lily-Rose Depp attended the awards show as a presenter, and had one of the most memorable looks of the night.

Depp wore a black, transparent catsuit designed by Chanel that featured a sheer overlay.

She paired the daring look with sparkly bracelets and black open-toed shoes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Plunging necklines and pops of color were popular style choices at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday. However, some celebrities opted for simpler black gowns.

Model and actress Lily-Rose Depp combined the two popular red-carpet looks, arriving at the awards show in London wearing a black see-through catsuit by Chanel.

caption Lily-Rose Depp wore a see-through ensemble to the 2020 BAFTAs. source Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images

The 20-year-old’s ensemble featured two parts: a lace catsuit and a sheer black overlay that resembled the bottom of a gown. The latter elevated the look, giving it a nighttime vibe that suited the awards show.

The catsuit was also transparent, leaving little to the imagination.

The overlay offered a degree of coverage across Depp’s torso, though its sheer design still left her exposed. Depp opted out of wearing a bra underneath the lace ensemble.

caption The ensemble featured a lace catsuit. source Lia Toby / Contributor / Getty Images

Depp wore sparkly bracelets and earrings with her outfit, as well as black open-toed shoes.

She kept her hair loose and curly, and her makeup was simple, too.

caption Lily-Rose Depp recently starred in Netflix’s “The King.” source Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images

Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, attended the BAFTAs as a presenter.

She is reportedly dating Timothée Chalamet, though she walked the red carpet without him. Depp recently starred in Netflix’s “The King” alongside Chalamet.