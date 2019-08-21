Lime is the latest micromobility startup to be plagued by fires

  • A Lime bike caught on fire in Seattle last week, as did the company’s warehouse.
  • Fires have plagued the quickly growing micromobility industry, which relies on small electric vehicles to power its fleets of bikes, scooters, and more.
  • Lime did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.
Micromobility startup Lime is the latest victim of bike and scooter fires that have plagued many startups in the quickly growing industry.

Two overnight fires broke out at the Uber-backed company’s warehouse in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle last week, the local news website MyBallard reports. The fire department responded twice in the same night after the fires reignited, a common pattern with fires involving lithium-ion batteries.

A video of a Lime bike on fire near the University of Washington campus also surfaced last week on Reddit. A fire department official told Crosscut that it’s likely the first time a crew has responded to a bike fire.

