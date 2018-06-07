LimeBike scooters have secret alarms built-in that blare loud noises and threats to call the police, but the company says it’s getting rid of them

source LimeBike

Limebike scooters were emitting loud screams and threats to call the police if they were tampered without being paid for, The Guardian reported Thursday. But the company said it’s phasing out the anti-theft alarm, and that no scooter actually ever called the police.

While all scooters in San Francisco are temporarily banned until they get permits from the city, The Gaurdian’s Sam Levin noticed a Lime scooter in Oakland, California loudly emitting robot sound effects and a woman’s voice saying, “Unlock me to ride me, or I’ll call the police.”

The warning is triggered when a person who hasn’t unlocked a scooter through LimeBike’s app attempts to press buttons on the scooter, stand on it, or otherwise fiddle with the two-wheeler, according to The Gaurdian.

This week I discovered the new scooters in Oakland shout loud threats to call the police on you if you stand on them but don’t buy a ride https://t.co/NqDDP3AYwE pic.twitter.com/tyKQfk9JEU — Sam Levin (@SamTLevin) June 7, 2018

Jack Song, a LimeBike spokesman, told The Guardian the company had updated the alarm to no longer blare a message. Song added that the scooters, while threatening to do so, never actually called the police.

LimeBike has not responded to request for comment from Business Insider