21 limited-edition gifts you can only get in 2018 — or until they sell out

Finding a unique gift isn’t easy. That’s why we dig through the internet’s vast offerings to suggest cool gift ideas you haven’t already thought of, like thoughtful personalized gifts and gifts from a site with “uncommon” right in its name.
Another way to guarantee the special feel of a gift is to find limited-edition products. Since only a certain number is made and they’re often done in collaboration with other brands, they possess a cool factor that regular gifts can’t replicate. Given their exclusivity, it’s less likely that everyone is going to emerge in 2019 wearing the same pair of shoes or backpack.
These 21 gifts aren’t going to stick around long, and once they’re gone, they’re gone forever, so if you really want to impress your recipient this year, don’t hesitate to pick up one of these limited-edition products.
Made In x Banza cookware and pasta
Made In x Banza Kit, $79-$289, available at Made In
Brighten up their stove with a red frying pan from one of our favorite kitchen startups, then fill their stomachs with healthy but delicious pasta from Banza. The full kit also throws in a five-quart stockpot and two-quart saucepan.
Mejuri Holiday Kit jewelry
The Minimalist Kit, $100, available at Mejuri
Mejuri’s holiday kits pair some of its best sellers into curated sets that take the headache out of gifting. The pretty gold pieces are wrapped up in special packaging for the holidays.
Sugarfina x Tipsy Elves candy
Sugarfina x Tipsy Elves Candy Bento Box, $30, available at Sugarfina
This playful collection of gummy candy and tiny cookies lets adults become kids again this Christmas. To continue the theme, wrap the box with a funny Tipsy Elves sweater.
LAFCO holiday candles
LAFCO White Snowdrop Candle, $65, available at Amazon
Winter is surely here with the arrival of LAFCO’s hand-poured, luxury holiday candles, which are housed in beautiful (and reusable) glass vessels and burn for up to 90 hours.
Glow Recipe skincare bestsellers
Glow Recipe Watermelon Jelly Tote Set, $35, available at Sephora
The brand’s soothing and hydrating cult-favorite watermelon products – the Jelly Sheet Mask, Pink Juice Moisturizer, and Sleeping Mask – come in an adorable pink jelly tote.
Porter Road holiday box
Holiday Pork Roast Box, $87, available at Porter Road
Hosting and cooking the big annual holiday dinner is no easy undertaking. Send over a bundle of pasture-raised meat so they don’t have to stress about grocery shopping.
BarkBox dog toys and treats
BarkBox and Super Chewer Grinch Holiday Gift Assortment, $35, available at Amazon
Pets love getting in the holiday spirit, too. Their dog gets to enjoy two toys, two treats, and a bonus wearable (antlers, of course).
Quip toothbrush
Electric Brush Set, from $40, available at Quip
The gift of better oral care comes in a sleek and stylish all-black color this season. Quip will donate $5 for every All-Black brush sold, up to $250,000, to the ADA Foundation.
Allbirds sleep mask
Bird Mask, $35, available at Allbirds
Made with the same wool from its internet-favorite shoes and available in four different styles, this mask will help them drift off into a deep and cozy slumber.
KitchenAid stand mixer
KitchenAid 100th Anniversary Heritage Artisan Series 5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $399.99, available at Macy’s
Inspiring many a Black Friday stampede, the KitchenAid name is just as strong 100 years later. Everyone’s favorite stand mixer features one of its earlier logos and comes in a nostalgic blue finish.
Clarks x Disney boots
Disney Desert Boot, $200, available at Clarks
To celebrate the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse, Clarks is honoring him on its classic Desert Boot with subtle details like an embossed Mickey and red stitching in his signature shade.
Xbox One Minecraft bundle
Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle, $249.99, available at Target
Die-hard Minecraft fans won’t be able to wait to boot up this console and jump right into the games. This custom-designed bundle also includes the Redstone Pack, a collection of unique skin packs.
Ettitude x Tara Smith bed and hair products
Ettitude x Tara Smith Birds of a Feather Holiday Gift Set, $98, available at Ettitude
Cool, sustainable bamboo bedding and organic hair care products: a fitting collaboration for a relaxing, guilt-free self-care day. The whole set has a $130 value, but you can get it for under $100.
MeUndies underwear
Namasushicorn Boxer Brief 3-Pack, $57, available at MeUndies
Namasushicorn Bikini 3-Pack, $45, available at MeUndies
Three of MeUndies’ most popular and whimsical prints are back for a limited time. You can gift all three in an underwear pack, or experience the same soft comfort in Onesie form.
- Bombas
Muhammad Ali Ropes Sports Box, $75, available at Bombas
The spirit of the celebrated boxer lives on in these performance calf and ankle socks. The special collector’s box is embossed with “Float” on one side and “Sting” on the other.
- source
Silver Crystal PopSocket Grip, $50, available at PopSockets
Covered in lux Swarovski crystals, it’s the prettiest and most glamorous PopSocket grip to grace their phone. And, serving as either a grip or a stand, it’s not just for looks.
- source
Sprinkles x Skylar Vanilla Triple Cinnamon Candle, $38, available at Skylar
This natural, eco-friendly candle will make their room smell like the inside of a Sprinkles cupcake shop: sweet, spicy, and indulgent. 10% of sales proceeds will go to non-profit org Step Up.
- source
Mario Badescu Facial Spray & Lip Balm Ornament Duo, $10.20, available at Nordstrom
The hydrating facial spray and lip balm in this set are especially useful during the winter, when their skin and lips are probably prone to dryness.
- source
12 oz Kids Bottle, $29.95, available at Hydro Flask
Kid-friendly features like a silicone flex boot and easy-to-sip straw lid are added on top of the features you already love, including durable stainless steel construction, insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, and a non-slip grip. You can shop limited edition color-block versions right now.
Ugg slippers
Ugg Scuff 40:40:40 Anniversary Genuine Shearling Slipper, $119.95, available at Nordstrom
They’ll happily plod around the house in these warm and cushy slippers celebrating Ugg’s 40th anniversary. The slippers have premium suede uppers and a genuine shearling lining.
Polaroid Mickey film
Polaroid Originals Mickey 90th Anniversary Edition Color Film, $19.99, available at Amazon
This pack of Polaroid film contains eight different Mickey patterns to vibrantly frame the big and small moments of their life.