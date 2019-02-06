9 limited-edition product launches to shop this February — including rose gold Away suitcases

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Nike’s Chinese New Year Collection takes inspiration from the Chinese zodiac. source Nike

Limited-edition products have an undeniable allure – the unique, sometimes unusual products and collaborations are intriguing, but much of the draw is that they’re only available for a certain amount of time.

In 2018, we saw lots of unique product launches, unexpected collaborations, and limited-edition colorways worth noting. Now, in the New Year, we’re met with a whole new selection of limited-edition goods.

On this list you’ll find lots of products inspired by holidays like Valentine’s Day and the Lunar New Year, season premieres of your favorite shows, as well as some classic pieces in exciting new colors you’ve never seen before. We don’t anticipate that most of these products will last long, so check them out now.

Keep reading for nine limited-edition products you can snag this February, or until they sell out:

Away Alchemy Collection

source Away

Durable, functional, high-tech, and undeniably stylish – Away bags embody the cool, jet-setter ethos most of us hope to achieve one day. The Alchemy Collection is the brand’s newest way to upgrade your travel uniform, boasting a sleek, aluminum exterior in two metallic shades: rose gold and steel.

Mejuri X Floom

source Mejuri X Floom

If you live in London, Los Angeles, or New York City and happen to be looking for a special Valentine’s Day gift for her, we’ve got you covered. One of our favorite fine jewelry brands, Mejuri, has partnered with floral delivery service Floom to make unique bouquets and candle bundle inspired by the refined floral scents of Mejuri’s newly released hand-poured candles. The collaboration includes three bouquets, two which are complemented with a Mejuri candle and one which is complemented with one of Mejuri’s gorgeous diamond necklaces (if you’re looking for something that will really wow).

These limited-edition bouquets are only available for delivery in the cities listed above, now through February 14, or while supplies last.

Weezie Towels Heart Eyes Collection

source Weezie Towels

These limited-edition Heart Eye towels are coming just in time for Valentine’s Day. On their first release, these cute makeup towels sold out in less than 12 hours. While they’re restocked now, we have a feeling they’re going to go fast – they’re ultra-soft, fluffy, and adorable to boot.

Nike Chinese New Year Collection

source Nike

Nike’s latest release is inspired by the brand’s past Chinese New Year collections. Classic Converse, Nike, and Jordan styles are adorned with colors and patterns that symbolize all 12 signs of the Chinese Zodiac.

Lula’s Garden Valentine’s Collection

source Lula’s Garden

Maybe you want to share the same sentiment as a bouquet of flowers, but know that they can’t commit to a full-time plant – instead, give them a low-effort, but still beautiful succulent garden. These limited-edition Valentine’s Day selections include plants with accents of festive colors like pink and red, as well as the option to add a sweet Valentine’s Day message to the packaging.

Native Deodorant Dozen Roses

source Native

An all-natural deodorant that actually works can be hard to find. Native’s deodorants are aluminum- and paraben-free, but the best part is that they’re super effective. They also make deodorants in fun scent combinations, like rose and lavender, powder and cotton, even charcoal. For Valentine’s Day, Native has released a limited-edition scent made to smell like a fresh bouquet of sweet rose and jasmine, aptly named “Dozen Roses.”

Oban Bay Reserve X ‘Game of Thrones’

source ReserveBar

This limited edition single malt is a collectible item that any “Game of Thrones” lover with a taste for fine whisky needs. If you want to make it an even more special gift, you can add a rugged leather bottle holder. And, if you want to just buy this for yourself, we support that too.

Ettitude Sleep Mask Set

source Ettitude

Give your loved one a great night’s sleep this Valentine’s Day with this limited edition eye mask set. Each set comes with two masks labeled “Big Spoon” and “Little Spoon” – you can decide who gets what. It’s a cute and practical gift that you both can enjoy.

If you happen to be shopping for sleepwear, you can get one of these adorable sets for free when you buy any two robes from Ettitude.

Otherland Valentine’s Day Packaging

source Otherland

Otherland’s delightfully scented candles and beautiful packaging make for a great gift all year round, but their limited edition Valentine’s Day packaging is particularly apropos right now. Your loved one will swoon over the pretty pink floral packaging and romantic matchboxes that read “You set my heart on fire.”

Make sure you order by February 12 so your special someone gets this gift in time.