Here’s what the limos of 8 world leaders look like

- Olivier Douliery/Getty Images
Many world leaders travel in style, using armored luxury vehicles to get around.
While some opt for sedans or SUVs, others use limousines, including custom Bentleys and Cadillacs. The US President Donald Trump, for example, rides in a $1.5 million Cadillac nicknamed “the Beast.” And Queen Elizabeth II received a custom-built Bentley 50 years after becoming the queen of England.
These are eight of the limousines used by world leaders.
US President Donald Trump
- Olivier Douliery/Getty Images
The United States President Donald Trump rides in a Cadillac limousine nicknamed “the Beast.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin
- Sputnik/Mihail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin rides in a limousine made by the Russian luxury brand Aurus, called the Senat.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
- REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides in a Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard.
Queen Elizabeth II
- Sean Gallup / Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II rides in her custom Bentley State Limousine.
China’s President Xi Jinping
- Wikimedia Commons/emperornie
Chinese leader Xi Jinping rides in a Hongqi L5.
The Japanese emperor Naruhito
- Shutterstock/StreetVJ
Japanese emperor Naruhito rides in a Toyota Century Royal.
The Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta
- Daimler
Uhuru Kenyatta, the president of the East African country of Kenya, rides in a Mercedes-Benz Pullman S600.
The Moroccan royal family
- Jonathan Evans/Reuters
The Moroccan royal family rides in a Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman.