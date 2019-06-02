Here’s what the limos of 8 world leaders look like

caption President Donald Trump’s Cadillac limousine. source Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

Many world leaders travel in luxury vehicles.

Some use limousines, including custom Bentleys and Cadillacs.

The US President Donald Trump, for example, rides in a $1.5 million Cadillac nicknamed “the Beast.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories

Many world leaders travel in style, using armored luxury vehicles to get around.

While some opt for sedans or SUVs, others use limousines, including custom Bentleys and Cadillacs. The US President Donald Trump, for example, rides in a $1.5 million Cadillac nicknamed “the Beast.” And Queen Elizabeth II received a custom-built Bentley 50 years after becoming the queen of England.

These are eight of the limousines used by world leaders.

US President Donald Trump

caption Donald Trump’s Cadillac limousine. source Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

The United States President Donald Trump rides in a Cadillac limousine nicknamed “the Beast.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin

caption Vladimir Putin’s Aurus Senat. source Sputnik/Mihail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin rides in a limousine made by the Russian luxury brand Aurus, called the Senat.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

caption Kim Jong Un’s Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard. source REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides in a Mercedes-Benz S600 Pullman Guard.

Queen Elizabeth II

caption Queen Elizabeth II’s Bentley State Limousine. source Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II rides in her custom Bentley State Limousine.

China’s President Xi Jinping

caption A Hongqi L5. source Wikimedia Commons/emperornie

Chinese leader Xi Jinping rides in a Hongqi L5.

The Japanese emperor Naruhito

caption Naruhito’s Toyota Century Royal. source Shutterstock/StreetVJ

Japanese emperor Naruhito rides in a Toyota Century Royal.

The Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

caption A Mercedes-Benz Pullman S600 source Daimler

Uhuru Kenyatta, the president of the East African country of Kenya, rides in a Mercedes-Benz Pullman S600.

The Moroccan royal family

caption A Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman. source Jonathan Evans/Reuters

The Moroccan royal family rides in a Mercedes Benz 600 Pullman.