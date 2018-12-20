Lin-Manuel Miranda says he’s ‘really glad’ Prince Harry didn’t take the King George III storyline personally when he came to see ‘Hamilton’

Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on Friday night’s episode of “The Graham Norton Show”.

According to a press release about the episode, Miranda speaks about taking Prince Harry to see a performance of his musical “Hamilton” in August.

He says he’s “really glad” the British royal didn’t take the story about his ancestor, George III, personally.

In an upcoming episode of “The Graham Norton Show“, Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks about what it was like to take Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to a performance of his musical, “Hamilton”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a performance of the Broadway hit at London’s Alexandra Palace Theatre in August.

“They are real fans and I am really glad he didn’t take the storyline about George III personally!” Miranda said of Harry.

The Tony-award winning musical charts the rise to power of Alexander Hamilton, America’s first treasury secretary. King George III, who ruled Britain when America declared independence, is a small character in the show, portrayed as a pompous tyrant.

George III is both Harry’s five-times and six-times great-grandfather (both of his paternal grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, are descendants of the king through royal intermarrying).

Miranda also spoke about returning to his starring role in the musical for a three-week stint in Puerto Rico, where both of his parents are from.

He said he was intimated to return to the show because when he took the royals to see it in the summer, Markle knew more of the lyrics than he did.

“I was scared when I watched with the Duke and Duchess because Meghan knew the lyrics slightly better than I did,” Miranda said. “I couldn’t get it all so I’ve been studying and I think I can do it now.”

The three-week Puerto Rico run of “Hamilton” begins on January 8.

Norton’s full interview with Miranda airs Friday night on BBC One at 10:35 p.m. GMT.