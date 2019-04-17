Lincoln has completed the revamp of its SUV lineup with the new Corsair. Now it’s ready to take on Cadillac, Audi, and BMW.

caption The 2020 Lincoln Corsair. source Lincoln

Lincoln revealed its 2020 Corsair SUV at the New York auto show.

The new crossover completes Lincoln’s update of its SUV lineup.

The Corsair will be Lincoln’s compact, entry-level offering and will compete with SUVs from Audi, BMW, Lexus, Acura, and other luxury brands.

Lincoln has pulled the cover off its all-new 2020 Corsair, a compact crossover SUV that adds a critical fourth vehicle to the brand’s lineup of luxury utes.

Corsair joins the highly successful new Navigator, Nautilus, and Aviator, giving Ford’s premium marque a range of offerings to go head-to-head with the likes of Cadillac, Audi, BMW, Lexus, and Acura.

With consumers shifting away from sedans, crossovers are the hottest segment in the auto industry at the moment. The market for compact luxury SUVs is especially hot, and with the new Corsair, Lincoln now has a fresh entry-level product. Corsair replaces the MKC, which started at about $34,000.

“Entering the fastest-growing luxury segment, the all-new Corsair is artistically crafted, expertly designed and infused with our unwavering attention and commitment to detail – it’s unapologetically Lincoln,” Joy Falotico, Lincoln’s president, said in a statement.

caption A premium compact SUV. source Lincoln

A new kind of name for Lincoln

The choice of the Corsair name continues Lincoln’s move away from the “MK” nameplates in favor of embracing the kind of throwback names Detroit used to adore – those that avoided defining cars as engineering exercises. Lincoln has been on this path since rolling out its revamped Continental full-size sedan at the New York auto show in 2015, as a concept car.

Lincoln noted that “Corsair” is derived from the Latin word for “journey,” but of course a corsair is also a small, fast ship (sometimes associated with pirates!) and the name has been often used in aviation. The choice shows that Lincoln wants customers to associate the brand with artful, high-end experiences, consistent with the company’s “Quiet Flight” messaging. Lincoln doesn’t intend to lure owners with performance, but rather is presenting its vehicles as calming, stylish environments.

caption A “Quiet Flight” interior. source Lincoln

A pair of turbocharged engine choices

The Corsair is indeed an elegant machine, as Business Insider learned during a preview prior to the vehicle’s New York auto show debut. On the tech front, Corsair will get a suite of driver-assist features, and it has Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system, wireless charging, the opportunity to go keyless with a smartphone app, and a 14-speaker Revel audio system is optional.

Engines will carry over from the outgoing MKC, but have been updated for fuel economy: there’s a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powerplant, making 250 horsepower with 275 pound-feet of torque; and a 2.3-liter turbo four, with 280 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission choice, and buyers will have the option of front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Lincoln didn’t detail pricing or a date its new vehicle will go on sale, but the Corsair is likely to arrive later this year and carry a sticker that’s about the same as the MKC.