Every single Lindsay Lohan movie, ranked

caption Lindsay Lohan in “The Parent Trap” and “Mean Girls.” source Buena Vista Pictures and Paramount Pictures

Lindsay Lohan started her career as a child actress.

She became known for her comedic roles with movies like “Life-Size” and “Mean Girls.”

Her dramatic roles haven’t been well-received.

Lohan hasn’t done much acting since 2013.

Lindsay Lohan started acting as a young child and established herself as a comedic star.

From her debut in “The Parent Trap” to her iconic role in “Mean Girls,” some of Lohan’s roles are impossible to forget. But the actress hasn’t had critical success in more recent roles.

Until a low-budget film in 2019, the actress hadn’t appeared in a movie since 2013.

Here are all of Lohan’s movies ranked according to the critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

22. Lohan starred alongside Sean Lennon in 2006’s “Friendly Fire,” a film companion to Lennon’s album of the same name.

caption Sean Lennon and Carrie Fisher also star. source Capital Records

Synopsis: “A surreal fantasy on the themes of love and friendship, set to the music and songs of the Sean Lennon album ‘Friendly Fire.'”

Rotten Tomatoes score: No score

21. In 2009’s “Labor Pains,” Lohan pretends to be pregnant to save her job.

caption Luke Kirby, Bridgit Mendler, Chris Parnell, and Cheryl Hines also star. source First Look Studios

Synopsis: “A young woman pretends to be pregnant in order to avoid being fired from her job. When that gets her special treatment by everyone involved in her life, she tries to keep up the lie for nine months.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: No score

20. Lohan starred in the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie “Get a Clue” as a young student who investigates her missing teacher.

caption Lindsay Lohan and Brenda Song star. source Disney/ABC

Synopsis: “A wealthy student with too much fashion sense, her equally rich friends, and her rival/superior from the school paper work together to solve the case when their teacher goes missing.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: No score

19. Lohan starred in the 2019 low-budget film “Among the Shadows,” which was her first film since 2013.

caption Charlotte Beckett and Gianni Capaldi also star. source Momentum Pictures/YouTube

Synopsis: “A private investigator must unravel the murder of her uncle while keeping the secret that she is a descendant from a line of werewolves.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: No score

18. One of Lohan’s first movies was the 2000 Disney movie “Life-Size” where she plays a young girl who accidentally brought a doll to life.

caption Tyra Banks also stars. source Buena Vista Television

Synopsis: “A widower’s daughter accidentally brings her doll to life while trying to cast a spell to resurrect her mother.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: No score

17. Lohan stars in a series of different sketches in the 2013 movie “InAPPropriate Comedy.”

caption Rob Schneider and Adrien Brody also star. source Freestyle Releasing

Synopsis: “In this comedy film, a computer tablet full of the world’s most hilariously offensive apps breaks through the borders of political correctness, stirring up cultural anarchy.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

16. Lohan plays herself in 2013’s “Scary Movie 5.”

caption Ashley Tisdale, Molly Shannon, Heather Locklear, Jerry O’Connell, and Charlie Sheen also star. source Dimension Films

Synopsis: “A couple begins to experience some unusual activity after bringing their lost nieces and nephew home. With the help of home-surveillance cameras, they learn they’re being stalked by a nefarious demon.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

15. Lohan plays a woman who goes missing and is presumed kidnapped by a serial killer but who reappears and denies being the missing woman in 2007’s “I Know Who Killed Me.”

caption Julia Ormond, Neal McDonough, and Brian Geraghty also star. source TriStar Pictures

Synopsis: “A young woman who was missing reappears, but she claims to be someone else entirely.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

14. Lohan plays a self-centered girl whose life changes when she moves from the big city to the suburbs in 2004’s “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.”

caption Adam Garcia, Eli Marienthal, Alison Pill, Megan Fox, and Carol Kane also star. source Buena Vista Pictures

Synopsis: “A teenage girl is convinced that her home city revolves around her until her family packs up and moves to the suburbs, where she finds herself competing for attention.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

13. In 2006’s “Just My Luck,” Lohan plays a lucky girl who accidentally passes her luck on to an unlucky guy and finds herself trying to get it back.

caption Chris Pine also stars. source 20th Century Fox

Synopsis: “Manhattanite Ashley is known to many as the luckiest woman around. After a chance encounter with a down-and-out young man, however, she realizes that she’s swapped her fortune for his.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

12. Lohan starred in 2007’s “Chapter 27,” a movie about Mark David Chapman’s life days before he murdered John Lennon.

caption Jared Leto also stars. source Peace Arch Entertainment

Synopsis: “A film about Mark David Chapman in the days leading up to the infamous murder of Beatle John Lennon.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

11. In 2007s “Georgia Rule,” Lohan is forced to move in with her grandma when her rebellious behavior gets her in trouble.

caption Jane Fonda and Felicity Huffman also star. source Universal Pictures

Synopsis: “A troubled young woman is sent to live with her grandmother for the summer while hiding a secret that could potentially tear her family apart.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

10. Lohan has an affair that leads to her boyfriend’s violent meltdown in 2013’s “The Canyons.”

caption James Deen also stars. source IFC Films

Synopsis: “When Christian, an LA trust-fund kid with casual ties to Hollywood, learns of a secret affair between Tara and the lead of his film project, Ryan, he spirals out of control, and his cruel mind games escalate into an act of bloody violence.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22%

9. Lohan plays Elizabeth Taylor in “Liz & Dick,” a film about Taylor’s relationship with Richard Burton.

caption Grant Bowler also stars. source Lifetime

Synopsis: “The torrid relationship between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

8. Lohan wants to be a race car driver in 2005’s “Herbie: Fully Loaded.”

caption Justin Long and Michael Keaton also star. source Buena Vista Pictures

Synopsis: “Maggie Peyton, the new owner of Herbie, Number 53, the free-wheelin’ Volkswagen bug with a mind of its own, puts the car through its paces on the road to becoming a NASCAR competitor.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

7. In 2006’s “Bobby,” Lohan plays a woman whose life is affected by the murder of Robert F. Kennedy.

caption Emilio Estevez, Laurence Fishburne, Anthony Hopkins, Joshua Jackson, Ashton Kutcher, Shia LaBeouf, William H. Macy, Demi Moore, Christian Slater, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Elijah Wood also star. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Synopsis: “The story of the assassination of U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who was shot in the early morning hours of June 5, 1968, in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California, and 22 people in the hotel, whose lives were never the same.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46%

6. Lohan is one of the celebrities featured to read excerpts of Marilyn Monroe’s writings in the 2012 documentary “Love, Marilyn.”

caption Elizabeth Banks, Adrien Brody, Glenn Close, and Viola Davis are also featured. source HBO

Synopsis: “Modern day celebrities interpret excerpts from memoirs written by people who knew Marilyn Monroe as well as her recently discovered personal journals and letters.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

5. Lohan raises hell and shoots some guns while dressed as a nun in 2010’s “Machete.”

caption Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez, Cheech Marin, Jessica Alba, and Robert De Niro also star. source 20th Century Fox

Synopsis: “After being set-up and betrayed by the man who hired him to assassinate a Texas Senator, an ex-Federale launches a brutal rampage of revenge against his former boss.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

4. Lohan sings alongside Meryl Streep and Lily Tomlin in 2006’s “A Prairie Home Companion.”

caption Kevin Kline, Meryl Streep, Lily Tomlin, Woody Harrelson, John C. Reilly, and Tommy Lee Jones also star. source New Line Cinema

Synopsis: “A look at what goes on backstage during the last broadcast of America’s most celebrated radio show, where singing cowboys Dusty and Lefty, a country music siren, and a host of others hold court.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

3. In perhaps her most iconic role, Lohan stars as Cady Heron, a new girl at school who becomes a part of the popular clique until she forms a crush on the leader’s ex-boyfriend in 2004’s “Mean Girls”

caption Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, and Amy Poehler also star. source Paramount Pictures

Synopsis: “Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.:

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

2. Lohan made her film debut as twin sisters who find each other at a summer camp in “The Parent Trap.”

caption Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson also star. source Buena Vista Pictures

Synopsis: “Identical twins Annie and Hallie, separated at birth and each raised by one of their biological parents, later discover each other for the first time at summer camp and make a plan to bring their wayward parents back together.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

1. Lohan and her mother switch bodies in 2003’s “Freaky Friday.”

caption Jamie Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray also star. source Buena Vista Pictures

Synopsis: “An overworked mother and her daughter do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other’s life for one freaky Friday.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%