Every single Lindsay Lohan movie, ranked

- Lindsay Lohan started her career as a child actress.
- She became known for her comedic roles with movies like “Life-Size” and “Mean Girls.”
- Her dramatic roles haven’t been well-received.
- Lohan hasn’t done much acting since 2013.
Lindsay Lohan started acting as a young child and established herself as a comedic star.
From her debut in “The Parent Trap” to her iconic role in “Mean Girls,” some of Lohan’s roles are impossible to forget. But the actress hasn’t had critical success in more recent roles.
Until a low-budget film in 2019, the actress hadn’t appeared in a movie since 2013.
Here are all of Lohan’s movies ranked according to the critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.
22. Lohan starred alongside Sean Lennon in 2006’s “Friendly Fire,” a film companion to Lennon’s album of the same name.
Synopsis: “A surreal fantasy on the themes of love and friendship, set to the music and songs of the Sean Lennon album ‘Friendly Fire.'”
Rotten Tomatoes score: No score
21. In 2009’s “Labor Pains,” Lohan pretends to be pregnant to save her job.
Synopsis: “A young woman pretends to be pregnant in order to avoid being fired from her job. When that gets her special treatment by everyone involved in her life, she tries to keep up the lie for nine months.”
Rotten Tomatoes score: No score
20. Lohan starred in the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie “Get a Clue” as a young student who investigates her missing teacher.
Synopsis: “A wealthy student with too much fashion sense, her equally rich friends, and her rival/superior from the school paper work together to solve the case when their teacher goes missing.”
Rotten Tomatoes score: No score
19. Lohan starred in the 2019 low-budget film “Among the Shadows,” which was her first film since 2013.
Synopsis: “A private investigator must unravel the murder of her uncle while keeping the secret that she is a descendant from a line of werewolves.”
Rotten Tomatoes score: No score
18. One of Lohan’s first movies was the 2000 Disney movie “Life-Size” where she plays a young girl who accidentally brought a doll to life.
Synopsis: “A widower’s daughter accidentally brings her doll to life while trying to cast a spell to resurrect her mother.”
Rotten Tomatoes score: No score
17. Lohan stars in a series of different sketches in the 2013 movie “InAPPropriate Comedy.”
Synopsis: “In this comedy film, a computer tablet full of the world’s most hilariously offensive apps breaks through the borders of political correctness, stirring up cultural anarchy.”
16. Lohan plays herself in 2013’s “Scary Movie 5.”
Synopsis: “A couple begins to experience some unusual activity after bringing their lost nieces and nephew home. With the help of home-surveillance cameras, they learn they’re being stalked by a nefarious demon.”
15. Lohan plays a woman who goes missing and is presumed kidnapped by a serial killer but who reappears and denies being the missing woman in 2007’s “I Know Who Killed Me.”
Synopsis: “A young woman who was missing reappears, but she claims to be someone else entirely.”
14. Lohan plays a self-centered girl whose life changes when she moves from the big city to the suburbs in 2004’s “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.”
Synopsis: “A teenage girl is convinced that her home city revolves around her until her family packs up and moves to the suburbs, where she finds herself competing for attention.”
13. In 2006’s “Just My Luck,” Lohan plays a lucky girl who accidentally passes her luck on to an unlucky guy and finds herself trying to get it back.
Synopsis: “Manhattanite Ashley is known to many as the luckiest woman around. After a chance encounter with a down-and-out young man, however, she realizes that she’s swapped her fortune for his.”
12. Lohan starred in 2007’s “Chapter 27,” a movie about Mark David Chapman’s life days before he murdered John Lennon.
Synopsis: “A film about Mark David Chapman in the days leading up to the infamous murder of Beatle John Lennon.”
11. In 2007s “Georgia Rule,” Lohan is forced to move in with her grandma when her rebellious behavior gets her in trouble.
Synopsis: “A troubled young woman is sent to live with her grandmother for the summer while hiding a secret that could potentially tear her family apart.”
10. Lohan has an affair that leads to her boyfriend’s violent meltdown in 2013’s “The Canyons.”
Synopsis: “When Christian, an LA trust-fund kid with casual ties to Hollywood, learns of a secret affair between Tara and the lead of his film project, Ryan, he spirals out of control, and his cruel mind games escalate into an act of bloody violence.”
9. Lohan plays Elizabeth Taylor in “Liz & Dick,” a film about Taylor’s relationship with Richard Burton.
Synopsis: “The torrid relationship between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.”
8. Lohan wants to be a race car driver in 2005’s “Herbie: Fully Loaded.”
Synopsis: “Maggie Peyton, the new owner of Herbie, Number 53, the free-wheelin’ Volkswagen bug with a mind of its own, puts the car through its paces on the road to becoming a NASCAR competitor.”
7. In 2006’s “Bobby,” Lohan plays a woman whose life is affected by the murder of Robert F. Kennedy.
Synopsis: “The story of the assassination of U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who was shot in the early morning hours of June 5, 1968, in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California, and 22 people in the hotel, whose lives were never the same.”
6. Lohan is one of the celebrities featured to read excerpts of Marilyn Monroe’s writings in the 2012 documentary “Love, Marilyn.”
Synopsis: “Modern day celebrities interpret excerpts from memoirs written by people who knew Marilyn Monroe as well as her recently discovered personal journals and letters.”
5. Lohan raises hell and shoots some guns while dressed as a nun in 2010’s “Machete.”
Synopsis: “After being set-up and betrayed by the man who hired him to assassinate a Texas Senator, an ex-Federale launches a brutal rampage of revenge against his former boss.”
4. Lohan sings alongside Meryl Streep and Lily Tomlin in 2006’s “A Prairie Home Companion.”
Synopsis: “A look at what goes on backstage during the last broadcast of America’s most celebrated radio show, where singing cowboys Dusty and Lefty, a country music siren, and a host of others hold court.”
3. In perhaps her most iconic role, Lohan stars as Cady Heron, a new girl at school who becomes a part of the popular clique until she forms a crush on the leader’s ex-boyfriend in 2004’s “Mean Girls”
Synopsis: “Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.:
2. Lohan made her film debut as twin sisters who find each other at a summer camp in “The Parent Trap.”
Synopsis: “Identical twins Annie and Hallie, separated at birth and each raised by one of their biological parents, later discover each other for the first time at summer camp and make a plan to bring their wayward parents back together.”
1. Lohan and her mother switch bodies in 2003’s “Freaky Friday.”
Synopsis: “An overworked mother and her daughter do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other’s life for one freaky Friday.”