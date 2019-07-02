Lindsay Lohan posted a confident nude selfie for her 33rd birthday, and fans are celebrating her

caption Lindsay Lohan recently appeared in an MTV reality show about her beach club in Mykonos, Greece. source Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The actress Lindsay Lohan posted a confident nude selfie on Instagram on Monday for her 33rd birthday on Tuesday.

The former child star also shared videos from her birthday dinner on her Instagram Stories on Monday night.

Lohan’s latest MTV show, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” was recently canceled by the network for not having “enough drama,” a source told Page Six.

The star, who turns 33 on Tuesday, captioned the steamy selfie with bow and cake emojis.

Lohan also shared videos from her “pre-birthday” dinner in Mykonos, Greece, on her Instagram Stories on Monday night, highlighting the place settings and guests, which appeared to include her sister Ali.

“How cool is this?” Lohan said in the video as she showed off her intricate place setting.

On Instagram, fans were loving Lohan’s selfie.

“Ooo! Yes queen,” one fan commented. Others said Lohan was “stunning as ever” and “beautiful.”

Numerous fans also commented with fire emojis, and some used the phrase “break the internet” to describe Lohan’s selfie.

The star also received plenty of birthday wishes from her fans, some of whom called her their “idol.”

“Happy birthday, legend,” one fan wrote, adding heart and kissy-face emojis.

Lohan rose to fame in the late ’90s and early 2000s for her roles in films like “The Parent Trap,” “Freaky Friday,” and “Mean Girls” before withdrawing from the spotlight amid reports of problems with substance abuse.

caption Ana Gasteyer and Lohan in “Mean Girls.” source Paramount Pictures

Recently, Lohan returned to television with an MTV reality show called “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.” The show, which premiered in 2018, was reportedly canceled by the network last month.

A source told Page Six that the show was canceled because there wasn’t “enough drama” and producers wanted more “breakdowns” from Lohan on set.

Page Six also reported that the club in Mykonos where the show took place had closed.