MTV just announced the premiere date for Lindsay Lohan's reality TV show with a video that's as extra as you'd expect

By
Olivia Singh, Insider
-
Lindsay Lohan has her own reality TV show.

caption
Lindsay Lohan has her own reality TV show.
source
MTV

  • Lindsay Lohan revealed that her new reality show, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” will premiere on MTV on Tuesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET.
  • There are few details, but the docuseries focuses on the 32-year-old’s mission to “build an empire” in Mykonos, Greece, specifically with her lavish Lohan Beach House.
  • “I’ve gone through so much in my past,” the self-proclaimed “boss b—-” says in a new teaser trailer. “People always had given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don’t I just open my own?”
  • The 32-year-old already established a nightclub in Athens and a beach house in Rhodes.
  • The teaser also shows a snippet of Lohan doing her viral dance in Greece.
  • Watch the video below.

