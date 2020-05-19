The sister of the Ahmaud Arbery’s accused killer posted pictures of his dead body to Snapchat, and said it’s because she’s a ‘true crime fan’

caption Gregory, left, and Travis McMichael, right, are seen in their booking photos. source Reuters

Lindsay McMichael is the sister of Travis McMichael, who along with his father Gregory is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

In an interview with The Sun on Monday, she admitted to sharing a picture of Arbery’s body at the crime scene, but said she didn’t do so maliciously.

McMichael said: “The thing is I’m a huge fan of true crime – I listen to four or five podcasts a week – I’m constantly watching that sort of thing. It was more of a, ‘Holy s—, I can’t believe this has happened.'”

The sister of the accused killer of Ahmaud Arbery has admitted to sharing a picture of the victim’s body, saying she did it because she’s a “true crime fan” but now realizes it was in poor taste.

Lindsay McMichael, whose brother Travis and father Gregory are suspects in Arbery’s killing, posted the image to Snapchat around the time of the killing on February 23, according to The Sun newspaper.

caption Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead at the end of February while out on a jog. source I RUN WITH MAUD/Facebook

The post was made before Arbery’s case had become a national scandal.

The unarmed black 23-year-old’s death, and the delayed arrests of the suspects, prompted outage across the nation after video of his death became public.

The father and son were arrested on May 7, after the video was released.

Gregory McMichael told police that his son shot Arbery after a struggle which followed them confronting Arbery over a series of break-ins in the neighborhood.

The Sun reported that the photo photo, which shows Arbery’s blood-soaked body at the crime scene, had been making the rounds within the Brunswick, Georgia community before Lindsay McMichael posted it.

When asked about the picture by The Sun on Monday, Lindsay McMichael apologized and said she had shown poor judgment.

“I had no nefarious or malicious intent when I posted that picture,” she said.

“The thing is I’m a huge fan of true crime – I listen to four or five podcasts a week – I’m constantly watching that sort of thing. It was more of a, ‘Holy s—, I can’t believe this has happened’. It was absolutely poor judgment,” she added.

Lee Merritt, a lawyer for Arbery’s family, said it was “very disturbing” for Lindsay McMichael to post the picture.

What are you going to do about their family member Lindsay Jane Mcmichael who posted disturbing images on her social media’s of the victims body?! #JusticeForAhmaud #unprofessional #shameonyouall pic.twitter.com/qxil1RFsWX — Jovita Ida (@eMliamEoG) May 8, 2020

“It actually fits in with the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism,” Merritt added.

In a previous interview with The Sun, McMichael said that she and her mother were watching a movie when the shooting happened and had no idea what was going on.

She said she does not believe her father and brother are racists because they always “loved” her non-white boyfriends.

Seeing her brother’s face after the shooting also led her to believe that they didn’t mean to harm Arbery.

“All I saw was the look on his [Travis’s] face and he was looking very desperate… I don’t think we even exchanged a word,” Lindsay said.

“I’ve seen my brother in his happiest moments – I was there when his child was born and I’ve seen him in distress and I know that look… it wasn’t like some glory thing, like ‘I stalked and then got the kill that I was hoping for.’ It was absolute f—ing panic…I really do believe that things just escalated so fast.”

The McMichaels are currently in jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.