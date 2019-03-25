‘I want to know what role Comey played in this process’: Lindsey Graham says the Senate Judiciary Committee could force the former FBI director to testify about the 2016 election

caption Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). source Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said he wants to probe the Steele dossier now that the Robert Mueller investigation has concluded.

Graham said he wants to hear from former FBI Director James Comey, explaining a cryptic tweet in which he said, “see you soon.”

Graham also did not rule out subpoenaing Comey and other individuals involved.

WASHINGTON – Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who currently serves as the chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, said he is interested in probing multiple aspects of how the now infamous Steele dossier was used in the probing of President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Graham, speaking to reporters in the Capitol on Wednesday, addressed a tweet he posted over the weekend in which he wrote “see you soon” responding to a photo of former FBI Director James Comey standing along in the woods.

“I was sort of like, ‘what was the whole forest thing about?'” Graham joked.

Graham elaborated further, noting that he plans on using the Judiciary Committee to dig into certain events during the 2016 election, now that Robert Mueller has concluded the special counsel investigation that cleared Trump of any collusion with the Russians.

“What I’ll do is just real quickly is I’ll start and work backwards,” he said. “The FISA warrant application on different occasions, what role did the dossier play? Was it the primary source of the information given to the to the report or was it supplemental, was it outcome interpreted?”

Graham listed a handful of names he wants to hear from, including Comey and Justice Department official Bruce Ohr.

“I want to know what role Comey played in this process,” Graham said. “I want to find out was the only reason you recused yourself was the tarmac meeting with [former Attorney General] Loretta Lynch? I want to find out what were the rules about a counterintelligence investigation.”

Graham also did not rule out using subpoena power to haul in officials and witnesses.

“A lot of these people have testified before, but now the report is behind us. I just think it’s important to find out what happened,” he said. “If it takes a subpoena we’ll do that but hopefully we don’t have to.”

In addition, Graham said he would be having Attorney General William Barr in to testify before the committee in a setting that is “as public as possible.”