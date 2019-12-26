Lindsey Vonn proposed to NHL’s PK Subban on Christmas, saying ‘Men should get engagement rings too’

caption PK Subban and Lindsey Vonn at the US Open in September. source TPN/Getty Images)

Retired Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn proposed to her fiancé, New Jersey Devils defenseman PK Subban, on Christmas.

The pair already announced their engagement in August, but Vonn wanted to propose to Subban, since he was the one to get down on one knee the first time.

She shared news of her proposal on Instagram and Twitter, saying that women “aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings,” and that “actions speak louder than words” when it comes to equality.

Vonn and Subban have been dating since 2017, and have yet to set a date for their upcoming wedding.

Lindsey Vonn proposed to her fiancé PK Subban on Christmas, saying women “aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings.”

Vonn, an Olympic alpine skier, and Subban, who is a defenseman for the New Jersey Devils, had previously announced their engagement in August. At the time, Subban had proposed to Vonn, but Vonn said on Wednesday that she wanted Subban to have a ring too.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!” Vonn wrote on Twitter. “On our 2 year anniversary, in a ‘non-traditional’ move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality”

In a caption for a series of photos posted on Instagram, Vonn elaborated on her thoughts on the proposal. Photos showed the couple, who first started dating in 2017, in matching pajamas, smiling and showing off Subban’s ring.

“On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes. We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves,” Vonn wrote.

Vonn’s engagement ring features an emerald stone – both Vonn’s favorite color and Subban’s birth stone, while Subban’s appears to be a wide silver band with a stone in the center.

“We’re not in a big hurry to get married,” Vonn told Vogue in August. “It kind of depends on his playing schedule, and when we have time to sit down and go through it. I don’t want to stress him out because he has a big season coming.”

Vonn, 35, announced earlier this year that she was retiring from competitive skiing. During her career, she won three Olympic medals, four World Cup titles, and has 82 World Cup race wins.

Subban, 30, is in his first season with the New Jersey Devils. He previously played for the Nashville Predators.