Todd Chrisley’s daughter says that her father threatened to release her sex tape if she didn’t lie about an ‘incident.’ Here’s what to know about the ongoing family drama.

Reality TV stars the Chrisleys have been in the news recently after patriarch Todd revealed earlier this week that he and his wife Julie were going to be indicted on several charges, including tax evasion and wire fraud.

Now, Todd’s daughter Lindsie is saying her father and brother were threatening to release a sex tape of hers if she refused to lie about a certain “incident,” which many took to mean the family’s alleged financial crimes.

While denying the existence of the tape, Todd Chrisley said that Lindsie had been engaged in several extramarital affairs since August 2016.

“Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her,” Todd said in a statement about his daughter’s claims.

The Chrisley family drama has reached new heights after daughter Lindsie said that her father Todd and brother Chase attempted to extort her with a sex tape of hers that they obtained.

The family is best known for their reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” but have been in the news recently after Todd and his wife Julie were indicted on several charges, including wire fraud and tax evasion, earlier this week.

Todd denied the existence of the sex tape and said he wasn’t involved in any attempts to extort Lindsie in a statement Thursday, instead saying that the family had concealed her extramarital affairs with “Bachelor” nation stars Robby Hayes and Josh Murray since August 2016.

The saga has only continued, with Lindsie calling her father “repugnant” for threatening to release her sex tape.

Here’s everything you need to know about the drama between Todd and Lindsie Chrisley.

Todd and his wife Julie were indicted by a Georgia grand jury on Tuesday on charges including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion

The charges came after Todd Chrisley posted a lengthy defense of himself and his wife, Julie, to Instagram on Monday.

Chrisley blamed a vengeful ex-employee who created “phony” documents for the indictment. The reality star said he and his wife “have nothing to hide and nothing to be ashamed of.”

“I’ve never talked about this publicly before, but there’s been a cloud hanging over Julie and me and our entire family for the past seven years,” Chrisley said in his post.

He accused a “trusted employee” of stealing from the family and blames the employee for helping bring these new charges against the Chrisleys.

Read more: Everything we know about the case against Todd and Julie Chrisley, the reality TV stars facing charges of tax evasion and bank fraud

Lindsie reportedly went to the police a month before the indictments to file a report alleging Todd and Chase were attempting to extort her with a sex tape

TMZ reportedly obtained a copy of the Georgia police report in which Lindsie leveled the accusations against her father and brother.

In the report, Lindsie reportedly said that Todd and Chase threatened to release a sex tape of hers (that was allegedly purchased by Chase) if she didn’t lie about a specific “incident.” TMZ says that sources close to Lindsie believe the “incident” was related to her testimony about her family’s alleged financial crimes.

Law enforcement told TMZ that Lindsie’s case in Georgia has been dismissed since the alleged threat actually occurred in Tennessee.

Todd denied the existence of the tape and his alleged harassment of Lindsie – while simultaneously claiming that Lindsie has had affairs with multiple ‘Bachelor’ nation stars since August 2016

In a statement released on Thursday, Todd denied Lindsie’s accusations.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public,” the elder Chrisley said to E! News. At the same time, he also claimed that Lindsie has been involved in extramarital affairs with several “Bachelor” nation stars since 2016.

“We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” Chrisley said in his statement. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me.”

“Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her,” Chrisley added.

Lindsie has called her father’s actions ‘repugnant,’ and her lawyer said that her father and brother shouldn’t be let off the hook for their alleged harassment

Musa Ghanayem, Lindsie’s lawyer, told the Daily Mail Thursday that Todd and Chase should be investigated for their alleged threats involving Lindsie and her sex tape. The Daily Mail confirmed that Lindsie and her husband, Will, were separated in 2016, although the couple reportedly reconciled in 2018.

“Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking [Lindsie] rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct,” Ghanayem said in a statement.

Through her lawyer, Lindsie said her father’s actions were “repugnant,” and that she’s willing to help law enforcement with their investigation into her family’s actions.

“Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm,” Ghanayem added.

Representatives for Todd, Chase, and Lindsie Chrisley didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s requests for comment.