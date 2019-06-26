This $60 mattress topper softened my firm mattress, and helped alleviate my neck and back pain

source Amazon

After sleeping on the Linenspa 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper for a few weeks to soften up my firm mattress, I realized that it actually helped alleviate my back and pain issues.

Even after a few months now, it’s held up great and makes my mattress feel like a totally new one.

It’s a gel-infused memory foam mattress topper designed to make firm mattresses feel softer and help prevent overheating, so it’s a great option for hot-blooded sleepers as well.

It holds a 4.3 star rating on Amazon with more than 70% of reviewers giving it a perfect 5-star rating. It’s also one of the most affordable quality mattress toppers. Prices range from $39.99 for a Twin up to $79.99 for a California King.

Once upon a time, my husband and I were sleeping on really hard Queen-sized mattress.

Almost every night I would toss and turn, waking up with a stiff back and neck. It wasn’t fun. I complained to my husband – a lot.

“Why didn’t you just buy a new mattress?” you’re probably thinking. Well, here’s the scenario – we didn’t want to buy a new King-sized bed – and all the accompanying bedroom furniture – until we bought our forever house. And we didn’t want to invest in an expensive new mattress that we would only use for a year or so either.

Finally, one night, while I was lost in the black hole that is Amazon Prime, I started looking at mattress toppers.

It seemed like a logical temporary solution to my problem that would require little investment – or not. My innocent little search proved to be a bit overwhelming to say the least, as there are probably hundreds available of varying thicknesses, materials and price points. For example, a 3-inch Tempur-Pedic can set you back more than $200, while a 1-inch egg crate foam can cost less than $20.

After I got over the initial overwhelmed feeling, I went straight to the page for Amazon’s Choice products, which consists of “highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.” Then I looked at the number of reviews and average star rating – if a product manages to get a 4+ star rating with thousands of reviews, it’s likely pretty legit to me. I found my favorite leggings this way, so I’d say this strategy has a good track record.

And that’s how I landed on the Linenspa 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper too – which it didn’t disappoint at all. But the best part? It cost me just a little more than $50.

Specs

The mattress topper is available in several different sizes: Cal King: 71 inches x 83 inches x 2 inches Full: 52.5inches x 74 inches x 2 inches King: 75 inches x 79 inches x 2 inches Queen: 59 inches x 79 inches x 2 inches Twin: 37.5 inches x 74 inches x 2i nches Twin Xl: 37.5 inches x 79 inches x 2 inches

Materials 100% Polyurethane Memory Foam Gel Beads



The foam is CertiPUR-US® Certified, meaning it has been analyzed by independent, accredited testing laboratories, and meets CertiPUR-US standards for content, emissions, and durability.

Warranty It comes with a 3-year limited warranty.



Set-up process

The mattress topper arrived the next day (because Amazon Prime rules) in vacuum-sealed packaging and was easy to unroll. It looked super flat at first, and then quickly expanded to its full two-inches. The pad itself is blue, and the memory foam is infused with a cooling gel that supposedly captures and distributes body heat in order to help regulate temperature and keep you cool at night. I didn’t really notice this aspect of the topper a lot since I just wanted to sleep on a softer surface, but we didn’t wake up sweaty so I guess it helped a little.

Depending on when you get your topper, I’d suggest opening it in the morning, placing it on your bed, and allowing it to “breathe” for several hours before sleeping on it. Some reviewers complain that it has an odor, but that wasn’t my experience.

Some mattress toppers come with a cover, but this one doesn’t, so you might want to order one. Alternatively, you can place it under a mattress pad, which is what I did. Or you can just place it directly on your mattress and put the bed sheets on top.

The first night sleeping on our doctored-up bed was honestly pretty awesome. While I can’t say it was like sleeping on a cloud, it definitely transformed our hard slab to a plusher, more body-conforming mattress. It seriously felt like we were sleeping on a new mattress.

After sleeping on the bed for several weeks, my husband noticed that my back and neck pain complaints subsided substantially too. In retrospect, I should have gone with the 3-inch version instead for a little more cushioning.

After several months, the topper is still in great condition. I haven’t noticed any sagging or denting, and it continues to do the trick.

The bottom line

The Linenspa 2-inch Gel Infused Mattress Mattress Topper was an incredibly small investment for such a huge improvement in our quality of sleep.

I’m really glad that I didn’t spend hundreds of dollars on a topper, especially because this one did the trick just fine. As I mentioned before, if I could go back in time I might’ve chosen the plusher 3-inch option, which only costs $20 more. But we’re still happy with our 2-incher – now my husband doesn’t have to listen to me complain about my neck and back.

Pros: Inexpensive, highly-rated, can soften a firm mattress, comes in various sizes

Cons: Choosing between the ideal thickness for your needs might be a gamble, warranty might be limiting