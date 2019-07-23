LinkChain Tech Exchanges 260M LinkToken for RMB 2.6 Billion-worth of Shares of Sevenstar Bay Yacht Club, and Initiates Node Recruitment

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – July 23, 2019 – LinkChain Tech and Sevenstar Bay Yacht Club Stock Rights Transfer Convention and LinkChain Global Partnership Initiative held in Hong Kong, China.





Li Linwei, CEO of LinkChain Tech, and Li Jian, Executive Director of Sevenstar Bay Yacht Club, signed an equity transfer agreement and announced the world’s first and biggest deal of the digital asset transferring real asset based on a single LinkToken’s value of 10 yuan. LinkChain Tech will acquire 36% of the Sevenstar Bay Yacht Club stock rights with 260 million LinkToken. With the deal finished, both parties would collectively promote the development of blockchain technology to enable digital economy and create a new form of marine economy in the GBA.





The conference also launched the global node recruitment plan for LinkChain. LinkChain Tech plans to invest not less than 20 million LinkToken as node rewards throughout the year. LinkChain Tech hopes to join hands with global partners to build LinkChain, and create an unprecedented ecosystem of the world’s first commercial blockchain, Li Linwei puts, and jointly share 100 billion-level shared computing dividends.





In this deal, 36% stock rights of the Sevenstar Bay Yacht Club will be transferred to LinkChain Tech with 260 million LinkToken, which is part of the 293 million LinkToken destroyed by the former project operator and regenerated by LinkChain Tech when it took over the business operation right, according to industry practices. This transfer, worth 2.6 billion yuan, is also believed to be the world’s largest purchase of real asset with digital asset.

About LinkChain Tech

As a leading technological innovator, LinkChain Tech is committed to technological breakthroughs in the realm of blockchain, cloud computing and digital citizenship and economy. LinkChain is a brand new public chain created by LinkChain Tech, carrying LinkToken, LinkToken Pocket, LinkToken Mall and other businesses, committed to be the world’s top commercial public blockchain, providing fast and secure blockchain infrastructure for various applications, especially those require privacy.