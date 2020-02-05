LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner is stepping down and will be replaced by the exec in charge of product

source Stephen Lam/Getty Images

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner is stepping down after 11 years. He will be replaced by Ryan Roslansky, currently a senior vice president in charge of product.

In a blog post, Weiner said, “Ryan was the first hire I made after joining LinkedIn in December 2008. He has been essential to the company’s success ever since.”

Weiner also said he had been discussing his plan to step down with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella since last summer. LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft.

He will be replaced in June by Ryan Roslansky, a senior vice president in charge of product who has been at LinkedIn since before the Microsoft acquisition.

“The last eleven years have been the greatest professional experience of my life and none of it would have been possible without you, our members,” Weiner said Wednesday in an email to employees. “Despite the scale and impact we’ve achieved thus far, it still feels like in many respects we’re just getting started.”

Weiner said he had been discussing his plan to step down with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella since last summer. Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $26 billion in 2016. Weiner will step into a new role as LinkedIn’s executive chairman.

“Despite now reaching over 675 million members, employing over 16,000 people, and generating $7.5 billion of revenue, in many respects it feels like LinkedIn is just getting started,” Weiner said in a blog post.

Weiner said Roslansky was his first hire after he joined LinkedIn in 2008. Roslansky played a key role in building LinkedIn’s marketing products, its “influencer” program and publishing platform. He also helped lead the acquisition of the online education site Lynda.com and LinkedIn’s integration with Microsoft.

“Ryan has been a key architect in reshaping LinkedIn’s increasingly complex consumer and enterprise applications into a single, holistic, global ecosystem,” Weiner said.

