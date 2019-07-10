LinkedIn is currently down

source Downdetector.com

LinkedIn is down, according to our own experience, reports on social media, and internet outage detection website Down Detector.

From Down Detector’s data, it appears the downage is most heavily affecting the US and parts of Europe.

Users are reporting LinkedIn serving up as a mostly blank page with the LinkedIn logo and few hyperlinks, like the screenshot below:

source Business Insider

LinkedIn hasn’t confirmed that its service is currently down on Twitter, nor has the company confirmed in its online newsroom. Business Insider has contacted LinkedIn for comments and updates, and will update this post when we hear back.