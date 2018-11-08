Most people know not to use a selfie as their LinkedIn photo — but an analysis of 2,000 LinkedIn profiles found they’re surprisingly common

Recruiters say they can’t stand selfies or cropped group shots for LinkedIn headshots.

A recent analysis of 2,000 LinkedIn profiles suggested they remain pretty common on the career networking website.

A good LinkedIn headshot doesn’t demand a pricey professional photographer. Just make sure your face is clear and well-lit, and that you’re in business casual attire.

You have that perfectly professional photo for LinkedIn. It’s well-lit, you’re smiling, there’s no spinach in your teeth. It all screams, “Hire me.”

Just one problem: it’s a selfie. Or you had to crop your aunt out of it.

“Recruiters may be there to focus on experience and capability, but a photo that’s low quality or overly casual can be killer,” career coach Marc Dickstein previously told Business Insider.