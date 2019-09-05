The 25 hottest startups where Americans want to work at, according to LinkedIn

caption Scooter startup Bird. source Bird

Startups are leading in new technologies like AI and self-driving cars – and there’s never been a better time to work at one.

LinkedIn has released its Top Startups list for 2019, which ranks the best startups to work for in the US.

The top 25 startups include stationary bike maker Peloton and beauty company Glossier.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There’s never been a better time to work at a startup.

With industries like self-driving cars, machine learning, and cloud computing growing, startups are at the forefront of innovation. Social media site LinkedIn has released its third annual Top Startups list, which ranks the best startups to work for.

LinkedIn’s data scientists based its rankings on four factors: employee growth, job-seeker interest, member engagement with the company and its employees, and job seekers who were pulled from bigger, well-established companies. LinkedIn defined startups as companies seven years old or younger with at least 50 employees.

Companies in the top 25 included stationary bike maker Peloton, dockless bike-sharing company Lime, and beauty retailer Glossier. The top spot went to cloud-computing company Snowflake, which has 85 current job openings.

These are LinkedIn’s top 25 startups to work for in 2019. View the full top 50 list here, or see our roundup of the top tech startups here.

25. Zume — food production

source Zume Pizza

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Number of employees: 510

Startup description: Zume is known for its robot-made pizzas. It also plans to use predictive analytics for restaurants and suppliers to reduce food waste. According to LinkedIn, it has 109 open positions.

24. Ritual — consumer goods

caption Founder and CEO of Ritual Katerina Schneider. source Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Headquarters: Culver City, California

Number of employees: 70

Startup description: Ritual is a subscription-based vitamin company that just raised $25 million in Series B funding. It currently has 11 job openings.

23. Coda — computer software

source Wikimedia Commons

Headquarters: Multiple

Number of employees: 60

Startup description: Coda makes a more unified workspace by merging text and data into one document. It currently has 15 job openings, according to LinkedIn.

22. XFL — sports

Headquarters: Stamford, Connecticut

Number of employees: 130

Startup description: XFL is a professional football league looking to change football by making it faster and more fan-focused. February 2020 will see the first kick-off for the XFL’s eight teams.

21. Rubrick — computer software

caption Bipul Sinha, cofounder of Rubrick. source Rubrick

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Number of employees: 1,070

Startup description: Rubrick, a cloud data-management startup, was founded by ex-engineers from Oracle, Facebook, and Google. In the last year, it hired around 700 employees.

20. Databricks — computer software

caption Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO of Databricks. source Databricks

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Number of employees: 660

Startup description: Databricks helps companies analyze their performance through its analytics platform. It currently has 177 open positions, and most of them are data-related.

19. Bird — internet

source Reuters

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

Number of employees: 500

Startup description: Bird may seem like another scooter startup, but it became the fastest company to ever reach unicorn status last year. And Bird is growing fast. It’s planning to hire over 1,000 new positions around the world.

18. Aurora — automotive

source Aurora Innovation

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Number of employees: 305

Startup description: Self-driving startup Aurora was founded by former employees from Uber, Google, and Tesla, and currently has 91 positions open.

17. SimpleBet — computer software

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Number of employees: 65

Startup description: SimpleBet is a sports-betting tech company with an AI-powered pricing platform. It’s currently looking for experts in engineering, data, and product.

16. TripActions — computer software

source Hero Images/Getty Images

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Number of employees in the US: 600

Startup description: TripActions is a corporate travel-management platform valued at $4 billion. Its worldwide employee count is 725, and there are 80 positions currently up for grabs.

15. Zoox — automotive

caption Zoox CEO Aicha Evans. source Mark Ralston/Getty Images

Headquarters: Foster City, California

Number of employees: 890

Startup description: Zoox, another self-driving startup, celebrated its five-year anniversary this year and brought on CEO Aicha Evans, who plans to turn Zoox into an all-electric ride-hailing service by 2020.

14. Flexport — logistics and supply chain

source Courtesy of Flexport

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Number of employees: 1,080

Startup description: Flexport uses software to help companies transport goods around the world. In the last year, Flexport has secured $1 billion in new funding.

13. Away — retail

source Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Number of employees: 360

Startup description: Luggage-maker Away has some unique job openings, including a “Name your job” position for people who don’t fit into any existing openings. To work at Away, candidates should be eager to learn new skills, but a four-year degree is not required.

12. Lime — information technology and services

caption Lime bike source Rosalie Chan

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Number of employees: 423

Startup description: Lime is one of several scooter- and bike-sharing startups around the US. Its dockless bicycles and scooters have popped up in almost 100 cities since it was founded in 2017.

“We emphasize respect, empathy, strong communication skills and data-driven results that prioritize what’s best for everyone,” Laura Ventura, global head of recruiting, told LinkedIn.

11. Glossier — consumer goods

source Reuters

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Number of employees: 200

Startup description: Glossier is an online beauty brand that generated $100 million in sales last year. It’s now valued at $1.2 billion, and it currently has 43 open positions on LinkedIn.

10. Nuro — information technology and services

source Reuters

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Number of employees: 300

Startup description: Nuro is one of the top startups making self-driving cars – specifically, delivery pods designed to transport goods.

“Our team prioritizes strategic thinking across all functions and a curiosity to explore the unknown,” Tadhg Bourke, head of people and places, told LinkedIn. “Expect to be tested both in the quality of your work and your creative problem solving.”

9. Compass — real estate

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Number of employees: 2,300

Startup description: Compass is a real estate technology company that also builds software. The company is currently looking for people to join its product and engineering teams.

“Look through your LinkedIn network to see if you’re connected to anyone who works at Compass,” Margaret Smith, head of talent at the company, told LinkedIn. “Reaching out to them to get their insight and perspective is important. They may refer you if you show enough initiative.”

8. Peloton Interactive — health, wellness, and fitness

source Peloton

Headquarters: New York City, New York

Number of employees: 1,800

Startup description: Peloton is both a tech and fitness company: It makes high-end stationary bikes as well as group classes that customers can stream while they ride. The company just filed for its IPO, and is valued at $4.2 billion.

7. Robinhood — financial services

caption Baiju Bhatt (left) and Vlad Tenev (right), cofounders and co-CEOs of Robinhood. source Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch; Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Number of employees: 500

Startup description: Robinhood brings stocks to the people by letting them buy and sell funds on an app without paying a commission. Many of its open roles are in Lake Mary, Florida.

6. Good American — fashion

caption Cofounders of Good American Khloé Kardashian (left) and Emma Grede (right). source Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Number of employees: 80

Startup description: Good American, a size-inclusive denim line sold by Nordstrom, was founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede, who previously ran an entertainment marketing agency.

5. Brex — financial services

caption Brex cofounders Pedro Franceschi and Henrique Dubugras. source Brex

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Number of employees: 230

Startup description: Brex makes a corporate credit card for startups, making financing easier. Despite being based in California, Brex is expanding to places like New York, Salt Lake City, and Vancouver. It currently has 85 positions open.

“We look for individuals who are ready to grow their careers at a pace matching the growth of our business, so prepare to highlight how you have challenged yourself in prior roles,” Cookie Wiese, Brex’s HR director told LinkedIn.

4. DoorDash — internet

caption DoorDash CEO Tony Xu source Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Number of employees: 1,780

Startup description: DoorDash is a food-delivery app. It just acquired one of its competitors, Caviar, and plans to keep growing. Since it was founded in 2013, it has doubled its employee count each year.

3. Samsara — information technology and services

caption Samsara CEO Sanjit Biswas. source Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Number of employees: 1,115

Startup description: Samsara says it makes food production and other industries more efficient through its analytical software and cameras.

“In the next year, our plan is to hire approximately 1,000 new employees to build new products, enter new markets, and support our expanding customer base,” Melissa Yeh, Samsara’s head of people and places, told LinkedIn.

2. Dosist — health, wellness, and fitness

caption Dosist’s line of products. source Courtesy of Dosist

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Number of employees: 200

Startup description: Dosist makes cannabis dose pens, which have several purported health benefits, including reduced pain, inflammation, and insomnia. In the past year, Dosist has hired over 100 employees and has 20 current job openings.

1. Snowflake — computer software

caption Snowflake Computing CEO Bob Muglia. source Snowflake Computing

Headquarters: San Mateo, California

Number of employees: 1,065

Startup description: Snowflake is a computing company that helps companies move their data to the cloud. According to LinkedIn, Snowflake has tripled its employee count this year, and has 85 jobs open.