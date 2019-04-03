The 30 hottest companies of the year, according to LinkedIn

caption Google’s parent company Alphabet topped LinkedIn’s annual ranking of the most popular companies job seekers want to work for. source Shutterstock

LinkedIn has released its annual Top Companies list, which analyzes the companies job seekers are most interested in working for.

Alphabet, Facebook, and Amazon held the top three spots for the third year in a row.

Other companies included Deloitte, Salesforce, Uber, and Apple.

On Wednesday, LinkedIn released its annual “Top Companies” ranking, which calculates the most popular corporations among job seekers by analyzing interest in companies, engagement with current employees, job demand, and employee retention. The list also included skills that companies are looking for in new employees, and the divisions with the most new hires.

Despite a rocky year for big tech firms – which included major Facebook data leaks, Alphabet’s $90 million exit package for sexual misconduct, and Amazon drawing ire from lawmakers and activists over its HQ2 search – job seekers remain unphased. Amazon fell from the top spot in 2018 to number 3, while Alphabet and Facebook moved up one spot from last year to 1 and 2, respectively.

Besides tech behemoths, job seekers also expressed interest in working for media companies like The Walt Disney Company and Comcast NBCUniversal, and financial firms like Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.

Private companies that made the list for the first time include hospitality firm WeWork, which recently rebranded as We Company, and cloud-based services company Slack.

Here are the 30 companies Americans want to work for the most, according to LinkedIn:

30: PwC: An accounting company headquartered in London, England.

source Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

Headcount in the US: 58,100

Top US locations: New York City, San Francisco, Chicago

Fastest-growing skills: Python, Java, Adobe Photoshop

Job functions with the most new hires: Accounting, finance, IT

29. Pinterest: The social media company saw its revenue jump 50% year-over-year to more than $750 million in 2018.

source Business Insider / Jillian D’Onfro

Headcount in the US: 1,500

Top US locations: San Francisco, New York City, Salt Lake City

Fastest-growing skills: Media planning, data structures, Matlab

Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, sales, entrepreneurship

28. Verizon: The largest wireless telecommunications provider in the United States.

caption FILE PHOTO: The Verizon store in Superior source Thomson Reuters

Headcount in the US: 129,800

Top US locations: New York City, Washington, DC, Dallas-Fort Worth

Fastest-growing skills: Network engineering, C++, Microsoft SQL Server

Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, engineering, IT

27. Johnson & Johnson: A hospital and healthcare company.

Global headcount: 135,000

Top US locations: New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco

Fastest-growing skills: Matlab, data analysis, laboratory skills

Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, research, operations

26. SAP: A computer software company based in Germany.

caption SAP logo at SAP headquarters in Walldorf source Thomson Reuters

Headcount in the US: 22,000

Top US locations: San Francisco, Philadelphia, Seattle

Fastest-growing skills: Concur, data analysis, customer experience

Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, IT, engineering

25: Wells Fargo: The finance company serves one in three households in the United States.

Global headcount: 258,700

Top US locations: Charlotte, San Francisco, Minneapolis-St. Paul

Fastest-growing skills: Teller operations, operational risk, data analysis

Job functions with the most new hires: Finance, IT, support

24. Adobe: A computer software company that grants at least 20-day sabbatical to loyal employees.

Headcount in the US: 11,000

Top US locations: San Francisco, New York City, Provo, Utah

Fastest-growing skills: Sales management, data analysis, recruiting

Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, sales, IT

23. Slack: A computer software company who’s acronym stands for “Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge.”

caption The Slack messaging application is seen on a phone screen source Thomson Reuters

Global headcount: 1,200

Top US locations: San Francisco, New York City, Denver

Fastest-growing skills: Analytical skills, consulting, human resources

Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, human resources, IT

22. Citi: The financial services company became the first to share its median gender pay gap globally (it found a 29% gap between male and female earnings)

source Robert Galbraith/Reuters

Headcount in the U.S.: 66,600

Top U.S. locations: New York City, Dallas/Fortworth, Tampa/St. Petersburg

Fastest-growing skills: Economics, HTML, JavaScript

Job functions with the most new hires: Finance, business development, IT

21. Goldman Sachs: A financial services company that recently made headlines for relaxing its traditionally formal dress code.

source Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Global headcount: 36,600

Top US locations: New York City, Salt Lake City, Dallas-Fort Worth

Fastest-growing skills: CSS, Python, Adobe Photoshop

Job functions with the most new hires: Finance, business development, IT

20. ADP: A Human Resources company that offers online payroll services.

source Wikimedia Commons

Global headcount: 57,000

Top US locations: New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles

Fastest-growing skills: Retirement services, social media marketing, Adobe Photoshop

Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, support, IT

19. Lyft: The ride-sharing company recently filed for IPO, pricing shares at $72.

source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Headcount in the US: 4,000

Top US locations: San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City

Fastest-growing skills: Algorithms, machine learning, C

Job functions with the most new hires: Operations, engineering, community and social services

18. Bank of America: One of the country’s biggest banks is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

caption A man walks near a Bank of America branch in New York’s Times Square December 11, 2008. source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Global headcount: 204,000

Top US locations: New York City, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth

Fastest-growing skills: Economics, Java, HTML

Job functions with the most new hires: Finance, sales, support

17. The Walt Disney Company: The parent company of ESPN, ABC, Pixar, and more.

Global headcount: 201,000

Top US locations: Los Angeles, Orlando, New York City

Fastest-growing skills: Data analysis, Java, Python

Job functions with the most new hires: Operations, business development, media, and communications

16. Tesla: An automative company co-founded by Elon Musk.

caption An advertising screen is seen outside a Tesla showroom in west London, Britain source Reuters

Headcount in the US: 35,000

Top US locations: San Francisco, Reno, Los Angeles

Fastest-growing skills: Retail sales, C, merchandising

Job functions with the most new hires: Operations, engineering, support

15. Comcast NBCUniversal: A media company that houses its downtown Philadelphia campus in the city’s tallest building.

source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Headcount in the US: 184,000

Top US locations: Philadelphia, New York City, Los Angeles

Fastest-growing skills: Java, Adobe Illustrator, JavaScript

Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, operations, engineering

14. Spotify: The music streaming service that recently acquired Gimlet Media and Anchor, a podcast-hosting company.

caption FILE PHOTO: A trader is reflected in a computer screen displaying the Spotify brand before the company begins selling as a direct listing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York source Reuters

Headcount in the US: 1,800

Top US locations: New York City, Los Angeles, Boston

Fastest-growing skills: Fundraising, Adobe Photoshop, video production

Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, arts and design, sales

13. The We Company: A hospitality firm that recently rebranded its former name, WeWork.

source The We Company

Headcount in the U.S.: 6,000

Top U.S. locations: New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles

Fastest-growing skills: Construction management, construction, contract management

Job functions with the most new hires: Community and social services, operations, engineering

12. Cisco: A computer networking company that sells high-tech services and products.

source Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

Headcount in the US: 37,500

Top US locations: San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, Dallas-Fort Worth

Fastest-growing skills: Switching, data analysis, network administration

Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, IT, sales

11. Netflix: An entertainment company and one of the largest streaming services.

caption FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles source Reuters

Headcount in the US: 5,700

Top US locations: Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City

Fastest-growing skills: Publicity, social media marketing, digital marketing

Job functions with the most new hires: Media and communication, engineering, operations

10. Dell Technologies: An information technology company that is the parent company of Dell, Dell EMC, VMware, RSA Security, and others.

source Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

Global headcount: 145,000

Top US locations: Austin, Boston, San Francisco

Fastest-growing skills: Data analysis, HTML, recruiting

Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, engineering, IT

9. Oracle: An information technology and services company with 90% of its workforce located outside its San Francisco Bay Area headquarters.

caption FILE PHOTO: Oracle Corporation logo is seen on stage prior to the announcement of the company’s latest SPARC servers at Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores source Thomson Reuters

Global headcount: 137,000

Top US locations: San Francisco, Boston, Denver

Fastest-growing skills: NetSuite, Oracle Cloud, Python

Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, sales, IT

8. Airbnb: A home-sharing internet company that offers employees $500 in travel credits each quarter.

source Gabrielle Lurie/Reuters

Headcount in US: 3,000

Top US locations: San Francisco, Portland, New York City

Fastest-growing skills: Adobe InDesign CC, agile methodologies, user experience design

Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, arts and design, human resources

7. Apple: The consumer electronics company plans to create 20,000 new jobs over the next five years, as well as build a $1 billion new office in Austin, Texas.

source Glassdoor

Global headcount: 132,000

Top US locations: San Francisco, New York City, Austin

Fastest-growing skills: Matlab, machine learning, Python

Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, IT, sales

6. Uber: A ride-sharing company that operates in 65 countries and 600-plus cities worldwide.

source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Headcount in the US: 10,000

Top US locations: San Francisco, New York City, Chicago

Fastest-growing skills: jQuery, R, cloud computing

Job functions with the most new hires: Operations, engineering, sales

5. Deloitte: A management consulting company.

caption FILE PHOTO: Offices of Deloitte are seen in London source Thomson Reuters

Headcount in the US: 84,900

Top US locations: New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago

Fastest-growing skills: Python, Adobe Photoshop, troubleshooting

Job functions with the most new hires: Consulting, accounting, business development

4. Salesforce: A cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco.

caption The Salesforce logo is pictured on a building in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 12, 2016. source REUTERS/Lily Jamali

Headcount in the US: 22,000

Top US locations: San Francisco, Indianapolis, New York City

Fastest-growing skills: Data analysis, cold calling, sales management

Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, engineering, business development

3. Amazon: The multinational technology company that owns Whole Foods, Audible, Zappos, and others.

Headcount in the US: 250,000

Top US locations: Seattle, San Francisco, New York City

Fastest-growing skills: Solution architecture, AWS, data structures

Job functions with the most new hires: Operations, engineering, sales

2. Facebook: The parent company of Instagram, Oculus VR, and WhatsApp.

caption FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed cables in this illustration in Zenica source Reuters

Global headcount: 36,000

Top US locations: San Francisco, Seattle, New York City

Fastest-growing skills: Data structures, pattern recognition, R

Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, IT, program, and project management

1. Alphabet: The parent company of Google, YouTube, Nest and others.

Global headcount: 98,800

Top US locations: San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Seattle

Fastest-growing skills: Data structures, R, Matlab

Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, information technology, program and product management