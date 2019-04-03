The 30 hottest companies of the year, according to LinkedIn

- source
- LinkedIn has released its annual Top Companies list, which analyzes the companies job seekers are most interested in working for.
- Alphabet, Facebook, and Amazon held the top three spots for the third year in a row.
- Other companies included Deloitte, Salesforce, Uber, and Apple.
Alphabet, Facebook, and Amazon can’t stop attracting job hunters.
The three tech conglomerates topped LinkedIn’s list of the hottest companies where Americans want to work for the third year in a row.
On Wednesday, LinkedIn released its annual “Top Companies” ranking, which calculates the most popular corporations among job seekers by analyzing interest in companies, engagement with current employees, job demand, and employee retention. The list also included skills that companies are looking for in new employees, and the divisions with the most new hires.
Despite a rocky year for big tech firms – which included major Facebook data leaks, Alphabet’s $90 million exit package for sexual misconduct, and Amazon drawing ire from lawmakers and activists over its HQ2 search – job seekers remain unphased. Amazon fell from the top spot in 2018 to number 3, while Alphabet and Facebook moved up one spot from last year to 1 and 2, respectively.
Besides tech behemoths, job seekers also expressed interest in working for media companies like The Walt Disney Company and Comcast NBCUniversal, and financial firms like Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.
Private companies that made the list for the first time include hospitality firm WeWork, which recently rebranded as We Company, and cloud-based services company Slack.
Here are the 30 companies Americans want to work for the most, according to LinkedIn:
30: PwC: An accounting company headquartered in London, England.
Headcount in the US: 58,100
Top US locations: New York City, San Francisco, Chicago
Fastest-growing skills: Python, Java, Adobe Photoshop
Job functions with the most new hires: Accounting, finance, IT
29. Pinterest: The social media company saw its revenue jump 50% year-over-year to more than $750 million in 2018.
Headcount in the US: 1,500
Top US locations: San Francisco, New York City, Salt Lake City
Fastest-growing skills: Media planning, data structures, Matlab
Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, sales, entrepreneurship
28. Verizon: The largest wireless telecommunications provider in the United States.
Headcount in the US: 129,800
Top US locations: New York City, Washington, DC, Dallas-Fort Worth
Fastest-growing skills: Network engineering, C++, Microsoft SQL Server
Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, engineering, IT
27. Johnson & Johnson: A hospital and healthcare company.
Global headcount: 135,000
Top US locations: New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco
Fastest-growing skills: Matlab, data analysis, laboratory skills
Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, research, operations
26. SAP: A computer software company based in Germany.
Headcount in the US: 22,000
Top US locations: San Francisco, Philadelphia, Seattle
Fastest-growing skills: Concur, data analysis, customer experience
Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, IT, engineering
25: Wells Fargo: The finance company serves one in three households in the United States.
Global headcount: 258,700
Top US locations: Charlotte, San Francisco, Minneapolis-St. Paul
Fastest-growing skills: Teller operations, operational risk, data analysis
Job functions with the most new hires: Finance, IT, support
24. Adobe: A computer software company that grants at least 20-day sabbatical to loyal employees.
Headcount in the US: 11,000
Top US locations: San Francisco, New York City, Provo, Utah
Fastest-growing skills: Sales management, data analysis, recruiting
Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, sales, IT
23. Slack: A computer software company who’s acronym stands for “Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge.”
Global headcount: 1,200
Top US locations: San Francisco, New York City, Denver
Fastest-growing skills: Analytical skills, consulting, human resources
Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, human resources, IT
22. Citi: The financial services company became the first to share its median gender pay gap globally (it found a 29% gap between male and female earnings)
Headcount in the U.S.: 66,600
Top U.S. locations: New York City, Dallas/Fortworth, Tampa/St. Petersburg
Fastest-growing skills: Economics, HTML, JavaScript
Job functions with the most new hires: Finance, business development, IT
21. Goldman Sachs: A financial services company that recently made headlines for relaxing its traditionally formal dress code.
Global headcount: 36,600
Top US locations: New York City, Salt Lake City, Dallas-Fort Worth
Fastest-growing skills: CSS, Python, Adobe Photoshop
Job functions with the most new hires: Finance, business development, IT
20. ADP: A Human Resources company that offers online payroll services.
Global headcount: 57,000
Top US locations: New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles
Fastest-growing skills: Retirement services, social media marketing, Adobe Photoshop
Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, support, IT
19. Lyft: The ride-sharing company recently filed for IPO, pricing shares at $72.
Headcount in the US: 4,000
Top US locations: San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City
Fastest-growing skills: Algorithms, machine learning, C
Job functions with the most new hires: Operations, engineering, community and social services
18. Bank of America: One of the country’s biggest banks is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Global headcount: 204,000
Top US locations: New York City, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth
Fastest-growing skills: Economics, Java, HTML
Job functions with the most new hires: Finance, sales, support
17. The Walt Disney Company: The parent company of ESPN, ABC, Pixar, and more.
Global headcount: 201,000
Top US locations: Los Angeles, Orlando, New York City
Fastest-growing skills: Data analysis, Java, Python
Job functions with the most new hires: Operations, business development, media, and communications
16. Tesla: An automative company co-founded by Elon Musk.
Headcount in the US: 35,000
Top US locations: San Francisco, Reno, Los Angeles
Fastest-growing skills: Retail sales, C, merchandising
Job functions with the most new hires: Operations, engineering, support
15. Comcast NBCUniversal: A media company that houses its downtown Philadelphia campus in the city’s tallest building.
Headcount in the US: 184,000
Top US locations: Philadelphia, New York City, Los Angeles
Fastest-growing skills: Java, Adobe Illustrator, JavaScript
Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, operations, engineering
14. Spotify: The music streaming service that recently acquired Gimlet Media and Anchor, a podcast-hosting company.
Headcount in the US: 1,800
Top US locations: New York City, Los Angeles, Boston
Fastest-growing skills: Fundraising, Adobe Photoshop, video production
Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, arts and design, sales
13. The We Company: A hospitality firm that recently rebranded its former name, WeWork.
Headcount in the U.S.: 6,000
Top U.S. locations: New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles
Fastest-growing skills: Construction management, construction, contract management
Job functions with the most new hires: Community and social services, operations, engineering
12. Cisco: A computer networking company that sells high-tech services and products.
Headcount in the US: 37,500
Top US locations: San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, Dallas-Fort Worth
Fastest-growing skills: Switching, data analysis, network administration
Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, IT, sales
11. Netflix: An entertainment company and one of the largest streaming services.
Headcount in the US: 5,700
Top US locations: Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City
Fastest-growing skills: Publicity, social media marketing, digital marketing
Job functions with the most new hires: Media and communication, engineering, operations
10. Dell Technologies: An information technology company that is the parent company of Dell, Dell EMC, VMware, RSA Security, and others.
Global headcount: 145,000
Top US locations: Austin, Boston, San Francisco
Fastest-growing skills: Data analysis, HTML, recruiting
Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, engineering, IT
9. Oracle: An information technology and services company with 90% of its workforce located outside its San Francisco Bay Area headquarters.
Global headcount: 137,000
Top US locations: San Francisco, Boston, Denver
Fastest-growing skills: NetSuite, Oracle Cloud, Python
Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, sales, IT
8. Airbnb: A home-sharing internet company that offers employees $500 in travel credits each quarter.
Headcount in US: 3,000
Top US locations: San Francisco, Portland, New York City
Fastest-growing skills: Adobe InDesign CC, agile methodologies, user experience design
Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, arts and design, human resources
7. Apple: The consumer electronics company plans to create 20,000 new jobs over the next five years, as well as build a $1 billion new office in Austin, Texas.
Global headcount: 132,000
Top US locations: San Francisco, New York City, Austin
Fastest-growing skills: Matlab, machine learning, Python
Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, IT, sales
6. Uber: A ride-sharing company that operates in 65 countries and 600-plus cities worldwide.
Headcount in the US: 10,000
Top US locations: San Francisco, New York City, Chicago
Fastest-growing skills: jQuery, R, cloud computing
Job functions with the most new hires: Operations, engineering, sales
5. Deloitte: A management consulting company.
Headcount in the US: 84,900
Top US locations: New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago
Fastest-growing skills: Python, Adobe Photoshop, troubleshooting
Job functions with the most new hires: Consulting, accounting, business development
4. Salesforce: A cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco.
Headcount in the US: 22,000
Top US locations: San Francisco, Indianapolis, New York City
Fastest-growing skills: Data analysis, cold calling, sales management
Job functions with the most new hires: Sales, engineering, business development
3. Amazon: The multinational technology company that owns Whole Foods, Audible, Zappos, and others.
Headcount in the US: 250,000
Top US locations: Seattle, San Francisco, New York City
Fastest-growing skills: Solution architecture, AWS, data structures
Job functions with the most new hires: Operations, engineering, sales
2. Facebook: The parent company of Instagram, Oculus VR, and WhatsApp.
Global headcount: 36,000
Top US locations: San Francisco, Seattle, New York City
Fastest-growing skills: Data structures, pattern recognition, R
Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, IT, program, and project management
1. Alphabet: The parent company of Google, YouTube, Nest and others.
Global headcount: 98,800
Top US locations: San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Seattle
Fastest-growing skills: Data structures, R, Matlab
Job functions with the most new hires: Engineering, information technology, program and product management