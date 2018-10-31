Heartbreaking photos show shoes belonging to Lion Air crash victims piled up at the recovery site

caption Shoes of passengers of Lion Air Flight 610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday. source Reuters

Rescue crews are amassing piles of shoes during their search for victims and possible survivors of Monday’s Lion Air plane crash.

Chilling photographs of the recovery site at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia show the extent of the tragedy, with baby shoes among the many others.

Lion Air flight JT 610 had 189 people onboard when it crashed in the Java Sea, and had been faulty on the last flight it took.

Heartbreaking photos show lines of shoes belonging to Lion Air crash victims piled up at the recovery site in Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Images captured by Reuters photographers show the full extent of Monday’s disaster that killed 189 people, including pictures of several pairs of baby shoes.

caption An investigator holding a pair of baby shoes. source Reuters

Read more: Chilling phone video shows passengers boarding fatal flight

caption Partially destroyed shoes recovered from the crash. source Reuters

As of Wednesday night, rescuers have not found any survivors from the Boeing 737 Max 8’s crash into the Java Sea, but the Indonesian navy located a 22-meter long object 32 meters deep on Tuesday night that they think is the main hull of the 40-meter long plane.

caption A pair of baby shoes at the Lion Air rescue base. source Reuters

So far, 49 body bags have been collected and delivered by rescue teams for investigation, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The rest of the 189 bodies are probably stuck in the plane on the sea bed, Bloomberg reported the National Search And Rescue Agency’s (BASARNAS) Director of Operations Bambang Suryo Aji as saying.

Rescue crews have focused their attention on finding the black box, which records flight data, and it should reveal what happened to the plane to make it crash, Sky News reported.