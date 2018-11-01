It could take 6 months to figure out what caused Lion Air flight JT 610 to crash into the sea, killing everyone on board

caption Chief of National Search and Rescue Agency Muhammad Syaugi (L) shows part of the black box from Lion Air JT 610. source Reuters

An Indonesian government official said they won’t know what caused the Lion Air flight to crash for as long as six months.

Deep-sea divers found the Boeing 737 Max 8’s black boxes on Thursday that record data and could give clues why it crashed.

The official said it could take three weeks just to download data from the black boxes, and months more to analyze it.

Flight JT 610 went down on Monday morning, killing 189 people. No survivors have been found.

It could take up to six months to work out what went wrong on board the Lion Air plane that crashed into the sea this week and killed everyone on board, a senior government investigator said.

Soerjanto Tjahjono, the head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, set out the parameters of the probe on Wednesday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Tjahjono said it could take three weeks to download the data from the black boxes, and then six months to properly analyze it and work out what caused the plane to crash.

caption A still image from a video of passengers getting on the Lion Air plane before it crashed. source YouTube/TVOneNews

Tjahjono was speaking a few hours before the plane’s two black boxes were recovered on Thursday.

The boxes, also called flight data recorders, log plane data during a flight, and could be the the key to finding out what happened to the nearly-new Boeing 737 Max 8, which was only delivered to Lion Air a few months before it crashed.

Flight JT 610 was flying from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to the city of Pangkal Pinang on the nearby Indonesian island of Bangk. It crashed around half an hour later.

Read more: A chilling WhatsApp video shows passengers getting on the Lion Air flight that crashed into the sea, likely killing all 189 on board.

Rescue teams passed the recovered black boxes over to the committee on Thursday, Reuters said.

caption A closer view of the black box. source Reuters

The aircraft had previous issues on its penultimate flight, rising and falling sharply after take off causing passengers to be sick and panic, one passenger said.

Officials thought they had addressed the problem before it took off again.