The Lion Air plane that fatally crashed into the sea issued a distress call the previous day

A pilot flying the Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea made a distress call minutes after takeoff on the previous day, but pressed on anyway.

The pilot of the plane, which flew from Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday night, made an urgent “pan-pan” call to signal technical problems with the aircraft and requested to return to the island, Reuters reported.

A pan-pan call is one step down from a mayday call, which signals severe distress.

Reuters reported that the pilot made the call but later updated the control tower to say the plane was flying normally and he would not return to the airport. Reuters cited Bali airport official Herson, who, like many Indonesians, has a single name.

The pilot pushed on with the flight and continued to Jakarta, Indonesia, Herson said.

The aircraft flew erratically and had unreliable airspeed readings. Passengers on that flight said it was so bad that people were vomiting.

Lion Air Flight 610 on Monday crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after takeoff, despite requesting a return to base two minutes into the flight.

Indonesian investigators found a black box from the downed flight on Thursday morning. Officials hope it will help explain what happened to the jet.