What we know about the victims of the Lion Air plane crash off Indonesia where there were ‘likely no survivors’

A plane carrying 189 people between two Indonesian cities crashed Monday morning.
Lion Air Flight JT 610 was traveling from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang when the Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed into the sea at about 6:30 a.m. local time. Everyone on board is feared dead.
The Reuters news agency said: “Yusuf Latief, spokesman of national search and rescue agency, said there were likely no survivors.”
Wreckage has been recovered from the crash site in the Java Sea, not far from where the plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital.
Images show rescue workers carrying body bags.
Bhavye Suneja, the pilot
One of the pilots has been identified by Indonesia’s Indian Embassy as an Indian citizen named Bhavye Suneja.
The embassy said on Twitter that Suneja “lost his life.”
A copilot, who hasn’t yet been named
Suneja and his copilot had 11,000 flying hours between them, according to Sky News.
6 other crew members
Lion Air said eight of its staff members were on board, according to the Associated Press, which leaves six who were not the pilots.
2 babies
No other information about them has been released.
1 child
Lion Air said one child was on board, though it did not specify the child’s age.
At least 20 Indonesian government officials
At least 20 passengers were government officials, Indonesia’s Finance Ministry said.
1 Italian citizen
An Italian passenger was on board the crashed plane, Reuters reported. No further information was available.
157 other passengers
A further 157 people were on the plane. Authorities have given no identifying information about them other than that they are adults.