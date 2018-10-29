What we know about the victims of the Lion Air plane crash off Indonesia where there were ‘likely no survivors’

caption Relatives of passengers on Lion Air Flight JT 610 at Depati Amir Airport in Pangkal Pinang on the Indonesian island of Belitung. source Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS

A plane carrying 189 people between two Indonesian cities crashed Monday morning.

Lion Air Flight JT 610 was traveling from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang when the Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed into the sea at about 6:30 a.m. local time. Everyone on board is feared dead.

The Reuters news agency said: “Yusuf Latief, spokesman of national search and rescue agency, said there were likely no survivors.”

Wreckage has been recovered from the crash site in the Java Sea, not far from where the plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital.

Images show rescue workers carrying body bags.

So far information is limited, but here is what we know about the 189 people on board:

Bhavye Suneja, the pilot

caption Lion Air airplanes at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta in 2013. source Reuters

One of the pilots has been identified by Indonesia’s Indian Embassy as an Indian citizen named Bhavye Suneja.

The embassy said on Twitter that Suneja “lost his life.”

A copilot, who hasn’t yet been named

caption Rescuers carrying a body bag with the remains of a passenger of Lion Air Flight JT 610. source REUTERS/Stringer

Suneja and his copilot had 11,000 flying hours between them, according to Sky News.

6 other crew members

caption Lion Air Group CEO Edward Sirait talking to the media after a news conference near Jakarta. source REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Lion Air said eight of its staff members were on board, according to the Associated Press, which leaves six who were not the pilots.

2 babies

No other information about them has been released.

1 child

caption People watching rescuers heading to the crash site. source REUTERS/Beawiharta

Lion Air said one child was on board, though it did not specify the child’s age.

At least 20 Indonesian government officials

At least 20 passengers were government officials, Indonesia’s Finance Ministry said.

1 Italian citizen

caption People watching rescuers preparing to head to the crash site. source REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Italian passenger was on board the crashed plane, Reuters reported. No further information was available.

157 other passengers

caption Relatives of passengers on the Lion Air plane waiting for news at Depati Amir Airport on Monday. source Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS

A further 157 people were on the plane. Authorities have given no identifying information about them other than that they are adults.