Lion Air plane crashes into lamp pole on Indonesian airport runway

A Lion Air plane, which was carrying 145 passengers, was forced to abort its take-off after its left wing crashed into a pole. Facebook / Irsan Hidayat

A Lion Air plane’s left wing crashed into a pole on the runway in Indonesia’s Bengkulu city on Nov 7.

The Straits Times reported that flight JT633 was carrying 145 passengers, when it was forced to abort its take-off.

ST translated a report by CNN Indonesia, and wrote that the passengers were subsequently placed on another aircraft that left for Jakarta at about 10.10pm (local time).

JT633 was due to depart Fatmawati airport in south-western Sumatra for Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 6.20pm (local time) when the accident happened.

Facebook user Irsan Hidayat shared photos of the Indonesian low-cost airline plane’s broken wing.

The Jakarta Post reported that Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro said the pilot had followed directions from ground control staff.

“The pilot only followed the instruction and directions from the Aircraft Movement Control officer,” Danang was quoted as saying in a statement.

Lion Air again, the airplane was ready for take off and hit a light pole at Fatmawati Bengkulu Airport, Aircraft Reg JT-633, Route BKS-CGK. Something big and wrong is happening there …. pic.twitter.com/Tu54yoPCyk — Aviation Safety Consulting (@avsafeco) November 7, 2018

Tempo.co quoted Danang as saying: “Lion Air apologises to all passengers for the inconvenience caused by the incident.”

He added that a team had been deployed to examine the plane.

No injuries were reported in the incident that damaged the aircraft’s wing.

This comes less than two weeks after another Lion Air plane plummeted into the Java Sea en route to Pangkal Pinang from Jakarta on Oct 29. All 189 people on board are believed to have died in the crash.