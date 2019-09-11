An adorable video shows a lion crouching down to meet his baby cub for the first time

caption Aww. source Denver7/Twitter

On Friday, Denver 7 posted footage of a lion at the Denver Zoo meeting his baby cub for the first time.

The boy cub was born on July 25 and the zoo is currently asking the public to help name him.

The video was released by Denver 7 on Friday, and shows lion dad Tobias, age 3, crouching down on his front legs to greet the cub at the little one’s height.

The boy cub, who was born on July 25, has yet to be named. The zoo is currently holding a voting competition to pick a name and they are deciding between “Meru,” “Moremi,” and “Tatu.” The first is the name of a mountain in Tanzania, the second is the name of a game reserve in Botswana, and the third is the Swahili word for the number three, since he is his mother’s third cub.

View the full clip below: