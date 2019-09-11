An adorable video shows a lion crouching down to meet his baby cub for the first time

- source
- Denver7/Twitter
- On Friday, Denver 7 posted footage of a lion at the Denver Zoo meeting his baby cub for the first time.
- The boy cub was born on July 25 and the zoo is currently asking the public to help name him.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Touching footage shows the moment a lion at the Denver Zoo met his cub for the first time.
The video was released by Denver 7 on Friday, and shows lion dad Tobias, age 3, crouching down on his front legs to greet the cub at the little one’s height.
The boy cub, who was born on July 25, has yet to be named. The zoo is currently holding a voting competition to pick a name and they are deciding between “Meru,” “Moremi,” and “Tatu.” The first is the name of a mountain in Tanzania, the second is the name of a game reserve in Botswana, and the third is the Swahili word for the number three, since he is his mother’s third cub.
View the full clip below:
MEET THE FAMILY: Adorable lion cub meets his father and big sister for the first time at Denver Zoo, Colorado. https://t.co/thCxHhE8CC pic.twitter.com/NlMGwUza6n
— ABC News (@ABC) September 11, 2019
- Read more:
- An adorable cub from the Dallas Zoo was the model for baby Simba in the remake of ‘The Lion King’
- A tourist tried to pat a wild lion on the head – and it’s safe to say the lion was not impressed
- This tiny camera sneaks up on wild animals for the perfect shot
- The most famous lion family in Southwest Africa has been poisoned