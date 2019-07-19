Beyoncé’s new ‘Lion King’ album includes a feature from 7-year-old Blue Ivy, and fans are seriously impressed

caption Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Beyoncé released “The Lion King: The Gift,” an album inspired by Disney’s new remake, on Friday.

Her 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is a featured vocalist on the track “Brown Skin Girl.”

Although Carter has been featured on her parents’ songs before, she’s credited as a lyricist.

Fans are seriously impressed. Acclaimed author Roxane Gay called it “generational excellence.”

Beyoncé released new music on Friday to supplement her starring role in Disney’s new “The Lion King” remake, but fans are especially excited about her daughter’s role in the project.

“The Lion King: The Gift” is a 27-track album, including interludes with dialogue from the film, curated and executive produced by Beyoncé.

The superstar herself is a dominating voice throughout the record, taking center stage on songs like “Bigger” and “Find Your Way Back” – although it also leans on an eclectic array of performers, from Nigerian artists like Tekno and Yemi Aldade to headliners like Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z.

Seven-year-old Blue Ivy Carter is a featured vocalist on the track “Brown Skin Girl,” a celebration of women of color.

“Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls / The best thing in the world / Never trade you for anybody else,” she sings in the intro and outro, dueting with Carlos St. John, better known by his stage name Saint Jhn.

This song is worth 100 years of dreams! #brownskingirl @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/3Iq298R2ig — S A I N t J H N (@SAINtJHN) July 19, 2019

Carter is also listed as a lyricist on the track, per Spotify.

caption Spotify lists 7-year-old Blue Ivy Carter as a lyricist on “Brown Skin Girl.” source Spotify

This isn’t the first time Carter has been involved in her parents’ music. She has feature credits on songs like Beyoncé’s 2014 song “Blue” and her rendition of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” on the recent live album “Homecoming.”

Carter is also credited with providing “additional vocals” on some of her father’s songs, including “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” and “Legacy.” Just two days after her birth, she was featured on Jay-Z’s “Glory” and became the youngest person ever to appear on a Billboard chart.

But according to INSIDER’s research, “Brown Skin Girl” marks the first time that Carter has been listed in production credits as a lyricist.

Needless to say, fans are extremely impressed with her contribution.

Blue Ivy gave us tone, she gave us range, she gave us control, she gave us pacing. The POWER that this has. The global implications that this has. pic.twitter.com/G0YnA4XaJI — stop blaming people for their own oppression (@tdouble_u) July 19, 2019

MY BABY BLUE IVY GOT A WRITING CREDIT ON “BROWN SKIN GIRL”!!!!ONLY SEVEN YEARS OLD & ALREADY GOT A DISCOGRAPHY!!! ????CATCH UP, MUSTARDS????????????!!!#TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/iDmGcJdhZU — The Gift (@willyonce99) July 19, 2019

Best song in the ablum so far and the chemistry Wiz had with Beyoncé

and blue ivy interlude damn this song should win Grammy .#GiftTheAlbum #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/ShBsthhU5d — Adonis♂️ (@adeniranadonis) July 19, 2019

EVERYONE SAY THANK YOU BEYONCÉ AND BLUE IVY FOR THE SONG OF THE CENTURY #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/nkVtoLWJ5l — aurora (@ilymostt) July 19, 2019

Blue Ivy on Brown Skin Girl #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/BKxUZbj8Ld — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) July 19, 2019

Many fans were emotional about the song’s uplifting lyrics, and how Carter is learning to “love herself and her culture” at such a young age.

“Brown skin girl, skin just like pearls, best thing in the world, I’d never change it for anybody, singing” – BLUE IVY CARTER ???????? the way they’re teaching her to love herself and her culture is beyond beautiful #TheGiftAlbum pic.twitter.com/k4r6K1Sr6L — Mess ???? (@ROCAHOV) July 19, 2019

Acclaimed author Roxane Gay called Carter’s contributions “generational excellence.”

Blue Ivy’s little song is cute. Issa bop. Generational excellence. It is what it is. — roxane gay (@rgay) July 19, 2019

