18 gifts for ‘The Lion King’ fan in your life

“The Lion King” is one of the most beloved entertainment franchises. Since the original 1994 animated film, it has evolved into a long-running Broadway musical, and most recently, Jon Favreau’s hyper-photorealistic remake.

Through these popular productions, “The Lion King” with all its laughter, tears, and catchy tunes has become part of our collective culture. Some of our favorite characters – Simba, Nala, Mufasa, and of course, Pumba and Timon – can be found on everything from T-shirts to backpacks to Simba-printed moccasins for your own little cub.

In honor of these lovable lions, meerkats, and warthogs, we’ve rounded up 18 gifts that are perfect for the “Lion King” fan in your life.

‘The Lion King’ soundtrack on vinyl

Vinyl fans will want to snap up the limited-edition gold-colored vinyl edition of the 2019 “Lion King” soundtrack. Along with all the classic songs we all know and love, there are new tunes like Beyoncé’s “Spirit.”

The original ‘The Lion King’

Relive the magic of the original “Lion King” on DVD. This 1994 animated classic is perfect for family movie night, or any night.

A backpack

This faux leather “Lion King” backpack is compact and cute. Perfect for a day exploring the urban jungle.

A ‘Lion King’ VHS phone case

It may look like an old school VHS box, but this is actually a phone cover. This retro foldable case is available for the iPhone 6s Plus, 7 Plus, and 8 Plus.

A Disney+ subscription

Disney Plus gives you unlimited access to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox, and costs just $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year after a free seven-day trial. Read everything there is to know about Disney+ over here. While you can watch the original 1994 “Lion King” on Disney Plus, the remake is not yet available to stream.

And if you need some inspiration, here are all the new movies available to stream.

A Simba Toy

Not just a cute plush figure, this toy is also interactive. The Mighty Roar Simba can roar, talk, and play. Along with reciting lines from the movie, he responds with over 100 sound and motion combinations.

A ‘Lion King’ figure

This limited-edition figure was created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original “The Lion King.” There were only 650 made of this sculpture featuring Simba, Nala, and two loving giraffes, so this one will probably sell out quickly.

A ‘Lion King’ Monopoly game

Forget about the car and the top hat, in this version of Monopoly, players can choose to be Timon, Simba, Nala, Mufassa, Pumbaa, or Scar as they journey around the board.

A Simba costume

If you’d like to make your baby even cuter, buy one of these adorable Simba bodysuit and hat sets. It comes with a pair of mittens that look like paws, too!

A ‘Lion King’ sweater

Speaking of keeping warm, this “Lion King” sweater will do just that while making a bold fashion statement.

A ‘Lion King’ swaddle

Parents love aden + anais swaddle blankets – they are made of 100% cotton, soft, durable, and also attractive. This set of “Lion King” blankets features Simba, Mufasa, Pumbaa, and Timon.

A spirit jersey

Disney has had a hit with their branded spirit jerseys. The “Lion King” version features the “Lion King” logo in gold on the front and “Disney’s The Lion King” boldly on the back.

A ‘Lion King’ throw

It’s starting to get chilly; keep yourself warm with this heartwarming fleece ode to the 2019 version of “The Lion King.”

A vibrant Simba plush

This special edition Simba plush features a fun and bold print. It also does good: For every sale, Disney will give $5 to the Wildlife Conservation Network in support of the Lion Recovery Fund and its local partners.

A pair of baby moccasins

These handmade leather moccasins by Freshly Picked are a perfect shower present for a “Lion King” loving mom-to-be.

A diaper backpack

You wouldn’t know by looking at it that this is a diaper bag. Petunia Pickle Bottom is very good at marrying style and function. With smart pockets and practical added features, this “Lion King” inspired bag isn’t just good looking but useful.

A ‘Lion King’ dress

This Minkpink dress is a subtle tribute to the Simba, Pumbaa, and Timon. The characters, along with Pride Rock, are featured on this versatile frock that could be worn on a trip, to a party, to the Animal Kingdom, or to work.

The new ‘The Lion King’

Make it a double feature with Jon Favreau’s high-tech version of “The Lion King,” featuring the voices of Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Donald Glover, and many others.