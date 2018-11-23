Here’s the cast of Disney’s live-action ‘The Lion King’ and who they’re playing

caption Simba and Nala will look a little different when they return to the big screen in 2019. source Disney

Disney released the first trailer for its live-action “Lion King” movie on Thanksgiving and it has it excited to see more.

The trailer recreated many scenes from the animated movie and teased the return of James Earl Jones as Mufasa. Disney confirmed the movie’s cast in November and it’s an all-star lineup of comedians, Hollywood vets, and even Beyoncé.

The Oscar-winning 1994 animated movie is a loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” The story follows Simba who runs away from his mother after disaster strikes. He’s sought out years later to take back his place as king when his Uncle Scar threatens to destroy his home of the Pride Lands.

Jon Favreau, the director behind Disney’s live-action “The Jungle Book,” is also bringing “The Lion King” to life. The film will be in theaters July 19, 2019. For now, see everyone who will star in the live-action adaptation.

“Atlanta” star Donald Glover will play the adult Simba.

Glover was cast as the adult Simba in February 2017.

Beyoncé will play his friend-turned-love interest, Nala.

caption Beyoncé was rumored to play Nala for a while. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

We hope we get to hear her sing a few tunes on the soundtrack.

James Earl Jones will reprise his role from the 1994 movie as Simba’s father, Mufasa.

Jones’ familiar voice opens up the first trailer for the movie.

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver will voice Mufasa’s advisor Zazu.

Zazu had his own song, “The Morning Report,” cut from the original animated release of the movie. Maybe he’ll get to sing it in the live-action film.

Alfre Woodard will voice Mufasa’s wife, the no-nonsense Sarabi.

caption Woodard recently appeared on “Luke Cage.” source Raymond Hagans/MediaPunch/IPX, Disney

We can’t wait to see her interact with Simba, Mufasa, and go toe-to-toe with Scar.

Mufasa’s devious brother Scar will be played by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Eijofor already started to go to the dark side in “Doctor Strange,” so we’re psyched to see him take on the role of Simba’s uncle.

“Black Panther” actor John Kani will step in as the wise baboon Rafiki.

Kani will go from playing the king of Wakanda, T’Chaka, in “Black Panther” to playing the wise baboon.

Seth Rogen will play one of Simba’s friends, the warthog Pumbaa.

caption Rogen’s hearty laugh should make for a good Pumbaa. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Disney

Rogen was confirmed to play the role in April 2017.

His partner-in-crime, the meerkat Timon, will be voiced by Billy Eichner.

We’re excited to see the “Billy on the Street” star take over the role that was made popular by Nathan Lane.

Florence Kasumba will play one of Scar’s three hyena henchmen, Shenzi.

Whoopi Goldberg voiced the character in the original movie.

The live-action movie will change up the names of the two other hyenas.

caption You may know him from “Man Seeking Woman.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eric André will voice Azizi.

Keegan-Michael Key will play the third hyena named Kamari.

caption Actor Keegan-Michael Key at IFP’s Gotham Awards in 2016. source Jemal Countess/GettyImages

Keegan-Michael Key will also appear in Disney’s “Toy Story 4” next summer.

JD McCrary will voice the young Simba who just wants to be king.

caption McCrary was on “Tyler Perry’s The Paynes.” source @jdmccrary/Twitter, Disney

Jonathan Taylor Thomas voiced the young cub who just couldn’t wait to be king in the original.

Shahadi Wright Joseph voice a young, tough Nala.

caption Joseph was also on NBC’s “Hairspray Live.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Disney

The young actress isn’t a stranger to “The Lion King.” She has played the character on Broadway’s adaptation of the movie. She will also appear in next year’s highly-anticipated movie “Us.”