The new ‘Lion King’ teaser finally gives fans a glimpse of Beyoncé as Nala

- On Monday, Disney released a new look at its live-action remake of “The Lion King.”
- The teaser went live on Beyoncé’s YouTube channel and features a voiceover from the singer, who plays Nala.
- “Simba, you have to take your place as king,” she says. “We need you. Come home.”
- The end of the teaser also features a brief look at Timon and Pumbaa, voiced by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, respectively.
- “The Lion King” hits theaters on July 19.
