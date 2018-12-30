A lion has escaped from an enclosure at a North Carolina wildlife non-profit and killed one person

caption A lion (not the one pictured) reportedly killed a worker in North Carolina. source Ali Al-Awartany/Shutterstock

A lion escaped from an enclosure and killed a worker at the Conservators Center, a wildlife non-profit in North Carolina.

The lion was shot and killed after it attacked the worker in an enclosure that was being cleaned, Associated Press reports.

Officials are withholding the name of the victim until the family is notified.

“The Conservators Center is devastated by the loss of a human life today,” the center said.

The non-profit center has been closed until further notice.

Officials in Caswell County confirmed the attack and the death of the worker to WRAL.

“This is an ongoing investigation, we have no further details at this time, and the family has not yet been notified. We will offer more information as we know more,” the statement said.

Representatives for the Conservators Center and Caswell Country were not immediately available to respond to INSIDER’s requests for comment.

In 2004 the center accepted an intake of 14 lions and tigers living in “unacceptable conditions,” from the US Department of Agriculture.

The Conservators Center was founded in 1999 and is home to more than 80 animals, including lions and tigers, some of which had been living in “unacceptable conditions,” before being relocated to the center, according to its website. Its mission is to educate visitors about the species in its care, and more than 16,000 people visit the center every year, the website adds.

