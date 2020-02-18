Barcelona was forced to deny hiring a company to attack Lionel Messi on social media, then swiftly posted 8 tweets praising his ‘extraordinary’ year

caption Lionel Messi is La Liga’s top scorer this season. source Getty/NurPhoto

FC Barcelona has been forced to deny hiring a firm to criticize a number of it’s players, including Lionel Messi, on social media.

Radio station SER Catalunya claimed Barca paid a firm known as “I3 Ventures” over $1 million to create fake accounts on Facebook and Twitter and attack Messi, Gerard Pique, and a host of former players and managers.

The report said the club did so to protect the image of President Josep Maria Bartomeu by bringing down those who have publicly disagreed with him, as well as any potential rivals for the club presidency in future.

In a statement released on Monday, Barcelona acknowledged that I3 is a “service provider” to the club, but said that it has no relation to the accounts in question, which include Alter Sports, Sports Leaks, and Justicia y Dialogo en el Deporte.

“[FC Barcelona] roundly deny any relationship, and furthermore, the contracting of services linked to social media accounts that have broadcast negative or disparaging messages related to any person, entity or organisation that may be, or have been, related to the Club,” it read.

“I3 Ventures, a service provider to the Club, has no relationship with the accounts mentioned and, if any relationship were to come to light, the Club would immediately end their contractual agreement and bring about any necessary legal action to defend their interests.”

The statement went on to confirm that the club does hire other services to monitor social media activities about the club, but only “with the aim of analyzing both positive and negative messages about the organisation itself.”

It also demanded SER retract its accusation, threatening legal action if it does not comply.

Messi was then subject to plenty of praise from Barca on Twitter

Soon after releasing its statement, Barcelona posted a series of tweets praising Messi.

First, it shared a summary of the Argentinian’s goal contributions in La Liga this term, which was capped off with a goat emoji. GOAT is an acronym for the “Greatest Of All Time.”

Afterwards it posted a thread detailing the 32-year-old’s “extraordinary” 2019, to celebrate the fact he was named as Laureus Sport’s World Sportsman of the Year alongside Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton on Monday. In total, the club’s official account sent eight tweets praising Messi.

“Congratulations to Leo #Messi on becoming the first footballer to be named a @LaureusSport World Sportsman of the Year!” it began.

“It’s been an extraordinary year for Leo #Messi. Among his achievements: He led Barça to the 2018/19 @LaLigaEn title, his 10th overall,” a second tweet said, while a third added: “In doing so, #Messi led @LaLigaEN in both GOALS & ASSISTS , while taking home his record sixth Golden Shoe.”

… And to ???? it all off, the ???? on top, the icing on the ????: Leo #Messi won his record sixth #BallonDor, capping off a year for the ages. ???? https://t.co/bkQA68HdSs pic.twitter.com/P4hxPLSr9Z — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 17, 2020

Barcelona’s next fixture is against SD Eibar on Saturday February 22.

