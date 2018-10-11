Lionel Messi’s life is being turned into an elaborate Cirque du Soleil show that will tour the world next year

caption Lionel Messi. source Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

The life and talent of FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is being turned into an elaborate Cirque du Soleil show that will tour the world next year.

Messi is La Liga’s greatest showman. He juggles the ball between his feet, darts around the pitch at tremendous speed, and makes playing soccer look like he’s walking on a trapeze.

It seems natural that Cirque du Soleil, the Montreal-based group of performing artists who have become the largest theatrical producer in the world, will honor him just like they did for The Beatles and Michael Jackson.

The show will begin touring the planet in 2019, and Messi is excited.

“Cirque du Soleil is a family favourite of ours,” Messi said, according to the BBC. “It feels both crazy and incredible that Cirque du Soleil will create a show based on my life, my passion, my sport.

“I have no doubt this show will amaze people as their shows always do,” he said.

Jonathan Tetrault, the chief operating officer at Cirque du Soleil, added that the show is leaping “into the world of football” and will “draw inspiration from the incredible talent and accomplishments of the football legend, who embodies the unique spirit and values of his sport.

“We are convinced that bringing Messi’s legacy to life on stage will touch audiences and speak to all football fans,” he said.

Messi confirmed the partnership on Instagram, where he posted a video of himself playing keep-up with what appeared to be a clown’s nose.

Exact details of the tour, including the venue, name, and dates, will be announced in due course.