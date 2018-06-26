Lionel Messi scores his first goal of the World Cup off a gorgeous pass just minutes into Argentina’s must-win match

- source
- Lionel Messi ended his World Cup goal drought with a marvelous opening strike just minutes into Argentina’s match against Nigeria.
- It was an critical goal for Argentina, as the team needs a win over Nigeria in order to keep its World Cup hopes alive.
- The goal was set up by a beautiful pass from Éver Banega, and gave Argentina the early lead it needed to breath a little easier, but the outcome of the Iceland-Croatia match could still decide the group.
- You can watch Messi’s goal below
The 100th goal of the 2018 World Cup came in stunning fashion.
Just minutes into Argentina’s must-win match against Nigeria, soccer superman Lionel Messi received an absolutely glorious ball from teammate Éver Banega, took a step, and calmly and confindently delivered the ball to the back of the net to give the 2014 runners-up a 1-0 lead.
LIONEL MESSI GETS THE OPENER!
What a ball by Banega, what a touch and finish by Messi. Argentina lead Nigeria 1-0. pic.twitter.com/ONbGOjKVkg
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018
Messi was facing immense pressure to show up against Nigeria, and 15 minutes into the match, he delivered. While there’s still plenty of soccer left that could determine the group – including the Iceland-Croatia match that is entirely out of Messi’s control, the goal gives Argentina a bit of room to exhale.
After two disappointing outings to begin his 2018 World Cup run, Messi could erase all of the criticism with just one brilliant performance.
