Lionel Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore a good-luck charm from the reporter’s mother during a crucial World Cup match

Argentina’s poor start to the World Cup prompted a reporter to pass along a good-luck charm to the team’s superstar striker, Lionel Messi.

After Argentina defeated Nigeria and escaped to the knockout round, the same reporter asked Messi whether he had kept the amulet, only for Messi to reveal that he was wearing it at that moment, leaving the reporter stunned.

After a rough start to his 2018 World Cup campaign, Lionel Messi has settled in a bit, showing off his otherworldly abilities with his opening goal against Nigeria on Tuesday that helped Argentina secure a spot in the knockout round of the tournament.

There are plenty of potential reasons for Messi’s turnaround – the best players in the world don’t stay out of form for long – but an interview after the match suggested Messi may have had luck on his side also.

Argentina opened the tournament with a disappointing draw against Iceland, prompting a reporter to pass along a good-luck charm to Messi. After Argentina defeated Nigeria on Tuesday, advancing to the knockout stage, the reporter brought up the good-luck charm, which he had received from his mother, only for Messi to reveal that he wore the charm around his ankle during the match and was still wearing it.

Here is a translation of the conversation seen below, via Luis Mazariegos:

Journalist: In the first match I gave you the good-luck charm that my mother gave me – I’m not sure if you kept it or threw it away.

Messi: Look (he shows he has it around his ankle).

The two exchanged a few more words before Messi ran off, leaving the reporter stunned.

