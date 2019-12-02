Lionel Messi scored the most Lionel Messi goal of all time to earn FC Barcelona a dramatic late win over its rival Atletico Madrid

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant trademark goal to hand FC Barcelona a 1-0 victory over its rival Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The Argentine picked the ball up in his own half before driving at the defense, playing a neat give-and-go with Luis Suarez, and then curling the ball into the bottom corner.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone described Messi’s strike as a “golazo.” According to the Evening Standard, he said, “With a great goal like that, all you can do is applaud.”

However, the goal once again masked a lackluster performance from the Spanish champions, who were dominated by the home side at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico controlled most of the play at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium until the 86th minute, when Messi waved his magic wand to break hearts and hand Ernesto Valverde’s side all three points.

Picking the ball up just yards into the opposition half, the Argentine drove with power and pace at the Atletico defense before cutting into the center of the field and passing to his teammate Luis Suarez, who had his back to the goal on the edge of the penalty area.

Suarez then teed Messi back up with a neat sideways pass. Messi took full advantage, curling the ball effortlessly into the bottom corner, as he so often does.

Watch Messi’s stunner:

Messi’s goal was trademark; it felt like the 100th of that type he has scored in his career. And it once again masked an indifferent performance from the La Liga champions this season.

Atletico dominated the opening proceedings in front of a capacity crowd at its home stadium and was unlucky not to have found the opener just six minutes in when Mario Hermoso was denied by the woodwork.

Thirteen minutes later, Hermoso came close again. However, this time it was keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who denied him, producing a fine save from close range to keep the deadlock intact.

Atletico’s dominance continued into the second 45, with Stegen again to thank for keeping things level. Antoine Griezmann, making his first return to the Wanda Metropolitano since leaving Atletico in the summer, had Barca’s only real chance, but nerves appeared to get him as he fired wildly over the bar.

Fortunately for the Frenchman, it was Messi who came to rescue for his side in the 86th minute. His fine goal ensured a return to the top of the La Liga table for the visitors.

After the match, Atletico manager Diego Simeone said he was disappointed not to have come away with more, given his side’s performance. But he conceded that there is little anyone can do to stop Messi when he turns on the style.

“With a great goal like that, all you can do is applaud,” he said, according to the Evening Standard. “The move, when the counter-attack started, had the smell of great danger. He scored a ‘golazo.'”

Simeone added that when Suarez and Messi “are in a dangerous situation, they rarely fail.”

The goal was Messi’s ninth of the season in La Liga, making him the division’s second-highest scorer, behind only Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.