Lionel Messi’s 4-year-old son showed off his soccer skills at the family home, and he’s got the Midas touch of his father

caption Mateo Messi, 4, celebrated just like his father after scoring a goal in the family’s garden. source Reuters/Instagram/@antonelaroccuzzo

Lionel Messi’s four-year-old son Mateo proved that he’s inherited some of his father’s talents by scoring a brilliant goal in the backyard of the Argentine’s family home.

Mateo slammed the ball into the top corner of his miniature goal, before celebrating just like his father – kissing his hands and pointing up to the gods.

His mother, Antonela Roccuzzo, posted the footage on Instagram, saying: “4 years old. We love you Matu.”

Lionel Messi has not featured for FC Barcelona this season after injuring his calf during the summer, and he’s been sorely missed, with the Spanish giants winning just one of its three league games so far.

Read more of our soccer stories here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

FC Barcelona fans have long questioned what their club will do once its talisman Lionel Messi retires, or worse, leaves.

Fortunately for them, however, the Argentine may have just provided the answer himself – in the form of his four-year-old son.

Mateo Messi proved he was a chip off the old block on Wednesday, when his mother, Antonela Roccuzzo, filmed her middle son doing his best impression of his dad at the family home in Spain.

The prince in waiting was captured sweeping the ball into the top corner of his miniature goal, before celebrating just like his father – kissing his hands and pointing up to the gods.

You can watch mini-Messi’s brilliant strike here:

Not only was Mateo celebrating his Lionel-esque goal, but he was also celebrating his birthday.

“Happy Birthday My Love,” the caption from Roccuzzo’s Instagram caption read. “Just wish you to be happy all your life and never stop being that cute character that makes our lives happy. 4 years old. We love you Matu.”

Read more: Lionel Messi has been twice as good as Cristiano Ronaldo in the modern era, according to a computer algorithm

Messi is yet to feature for Barcelona this season after he injured his calf upon returning from his summer holidays.

Without him, Ernesto Valverde’s side has managed to win just one of its three La Liga games so far, meaning it currently sits in eighth position in the Spanish top flight.

While it is still early days, it appears Barcelona will have to suffer without its star man for a little while longer, with AS reporting the Argentine will miss this weekend’s fixture against Valencia.

He could also miss the club’s Champions League opener against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

It’s just a shame Mateo isn’t a few a years older.

Read more:

The ‘child’ who went viral after being filmed smoking at a charity soccer game is reportedly actually 36

A 19-year-old seen as the new Ronaldo is the one player to fire Atletico Madrid past Barcelona and Real Madrid, the club’s former striker says

A former Manchester City and England star says Raheem Sterling is just as good as Messi and Ronaldo