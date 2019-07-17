Liquid Death, the punk rock canned water startup that went viral after raising $1.6 million in May, is in talks to raise up to $20 million in Series A funding

caption Liquid Death 12-pack source Liquid Death

Liquid Death, a canned water startup that went viral for its punk-style imagery and aggressively metal cartoon commercials, is in talks to raise as much as $20 million in Series A funding just two months after taking the internet by storm with $1.6 million in seed funding.

Axios reported earlier on Wednesday that the company was in fundraising talks, pegging the amount at $10 million. According to a Business Insider source with knowledge of the matter, the funding could be as much as $20 million. But the source stressed that the talks were still in early stages and that the size and terms of the deal could change.

Liquid Death founder and CEO Mike Cessario is meeting with interested investors but has yet to sign a term sheet, according to the source. It could not be learned who the investors are.

Cessario did not immediately return a request for comment.

Liquid Death announced $1.6 million in Seed funding in May with backing from Science Inc., Dollar Shave Club’s founder and CEO, Michael Dubin; the Twitter cofounder Biz Stone; and Jen Rubio, the cofounder of the buzzy luggage startup Away. Cessario has raised $2.25 million for Liquid Death to date.

Cessario, a former Netflix creative director, embraced the debate on Twitter following May’s funding announcement. Supporters were in favor of the tallboy cans’ eco-friendly materials, but detractors were concerned about the overly “macho” branding and wondered aloud on Twitter whether Liquid Death represented everything wrong with venture capital.